B.C. man among 2 charged in Milton shooting: police

A man from British Columbia was among two charged in a shooting in Milton, Ont. on Monday, the Halton Regional Police Service said.

In a news release, HRPS said two males attended a hospital in Guelph, Ont. following a reported shooting incident in the early morning hours in Halton Region.

Police said one male victim was treated and released for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and the other man was not injured.

Authorities said two men, a 25-year-old from Halton Hills, Ont., and a 28-year-old from Surrey, B.C., were arrested during an investigation. Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with video footage or additional information is asked to come forward.