1 hospitalized after being rescued from Beaches apartment fire
Posted October 30, 2024 11:10 am.
Toronto Fire rescued an occupant from an apartment in the Beaches on Wednesday after a blaze broke out inside the unit.
Emergency crews were called to the residence at 125 Kenilworth Ave. near Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue at around 9:15 a.m. following reports of smoke coming from a third-floor unit.
Once on scene, fire crews rescued a single occupant from the unit.
The person was taken to hospital with serious, non life-threatening injuries.
Crews have extinguished the fire and say it was isolated to the one unit.