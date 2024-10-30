1 hospitalized after being rescued from Beaches apartment fire

Toronto Fire rescued an occupant from an apartment in the Beaches on Wednesday after a blaze broke out inside the unit.

Emergency crews were called to the residence at 125 Kenilworth Ave. near Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue at around 9:15 a.m. following reports of smoke coming from a third-floor unit.

Once on scene, fire crews rescued a single occupant from the unit.

The person was taken to hospital with serious, non life-threatening injuries.

Crews have extinguished the fire and say it was isolated to the one unit.