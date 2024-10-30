Ontario to table ‘ambitious’ economic update, Doug Ford says

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy looks on as Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to media at a press conference in Toronto, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted October 30, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2024 5:24 am.

TORONTO — Ontario’s finance minister is set to table his fall economic statement today, which the premier says is an ambitious plan to build highways, hospitals and homes.

Premier Doug Ford also says the economic update maintains his government’s path to balance, which in the spring budget had Ontario running deficits until 2026-27.

Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy have already announced two main affordability items from the fiscal update that serves as a mini budget – a continuation of a cut to the gas tax, and a $3-billion plan to send $200 cheques to every Ontario taxpayer.

Opposition critics have suggested the cheques that are set to be mailed early next year are timed to arrive ahead of a possible spring election.

The government’s spring budget projected a $9.8-billion deficit for the current 2024-25 year and $4.6 billion for next year.

Ford and Bethlenfalvy say the province can afford to mail out $3 billion in cheques because of higher-than-expected revenues due to the impact of inflation on provincial sales tax money coming into government coffers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'An Indy 500': Stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East could see changes as concerns mount for drivers
'An Indy 500': Stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East could see changes as concerns mount for drivers

A stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East is quickly becoming known as a dangerous spot for drivers as concerns continue to mount over road safety in light of a recent crash that took the lives of four people. The...

16m ago

TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review
TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review

TTC staff proposed imposing a ban on e-bikes and e-scooters annually between Nov. 15 and April 15, citing lithium-ion battery safety concerns.

13h ago

Site chosen for men’s shelter in Scarborough shocks local councillor
Site chosen for men’s shelter in Scarborough shocks local councillor

A Toronto city councillor says the plan to convert a Scarborough building in a residential neighbourhood to an eighty-bed men's shelter makes no sense. Sources have confirmed to CityNews that City of...

12h ago

Diwali 2024 lights up Halloween festivities
Diwali 2024 lights up Halloween festivities

On a typical Halloween night, neighbourhoods across Canada transform with eerie decorations and grinning jack-o’-lanterns, welcoming trick-or-treaters young and old. This year, however, it may look a...

1h ago

Top Stories

'An Indy 500': Stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East could see changes as concerns mount for drivers
'An Indy 500': Stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East could see changes as concerns mount for drivers

A stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East is quickly becoming known as a dangerous spot for drivers as concerns continue to mount over road safety in light of a recent crash that took the lives of four people. The...

16m ago

TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review
TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review

TTC staff proposed imposing a ban on e-bikes and e-scooters annually between Nov. 15 and April 15, citing lithium-ion battery safety concerns.

13h ago

Site chosen for men’s shelter in Scarborough shocks local councillor
Site chosen for men’s shelter in Scarborough shocks local councillor

A Toronto city councillor says the plan to convert a Scarborough building in a residential neighbourhood to an eighty-bed men's shelter makes no sense. Sources have confirmed to CityNews that City of...

12h ago

Diwali 2024 lights up Halloween festivities
Diwali 2024 lights up Halloween festivities

On a typical Halloween night, neighbourhoods across Canada transform with eerie decorations and grinning jack-o’-lanterns, welcoming trick-or-treaters young and old. This year, however, it may look a...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

10h ago

2:03
Scarborough men's shelter site draws concern and criticism
Scarborough men's shelter site draws concern and criticism

Sources confirm to CityNews that city staff intend to purchase a building on Gerrard street East and install an 80 bed men's shelter. The area councillor says it’s the wrong place for a shelter.

11h ago

2:35
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock

It's been two weeks since 18 year old Logan went missing in Havelock. As Michelle Mackey reports, the Ontario Autism Coalition says it's disappointed with the search effort from OPP.

2:20
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games

Toronto's hotel association says a proposed temporary hike to the hotel tax to 8.5 per cent from six per cent would make Toronto uncompetitive and would impact thousands of smaller businesses beyond hotels.

2:32
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday

The temperature is expected to increase by mid-week but showers will come alongside it. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos