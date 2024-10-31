Ajax man arrested for allegedly threatening a driver with a knife

Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge
A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 31, 2024 1:42 pm.

A man has been charged for allegedly threatening another driver with a knife during a road rage incident in Ajax.

Durham police were called to the area of Rossland Road West and Harwood Avenue North at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 for reports of an armed person.

An investigation found that an altercation occurred as a result of a vehicle being illegally parked in the fire route of the plaza.

The suspect allegedly threatened the victim with a knife. He was taken into custody without incident when police arrived.

The victim did not have any physical injuries.

Carl Nelson, 32 of Ajax has been charged with assault with a weapon and utter threats.

Top Stories

Boy, 17, fatally shot by police after break-and-enter call in Aurora: SIU
Boy, 17, fatally shot by police after break-and-enter call in Aurora: SIU

A 17-year-old boy has died, and the province's police watchdog is investigating after the teen was fatally shot by York Regional Police officers in Aurora on Wednesday evening. Special Investigations...

2h ago

Prime Minister Trudeau calls for return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia
Prime Minister Trudeau calls for return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on countries around the world to do everything possible to repatriate Ukrainian children taken by Russia. Trudeau addressed delegations from more...

1h ago

Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested
Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested

Eight people were injured, and an arrest has been made following a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus in North York. The collision happened just before...

2h ago

What to know about the unprecedented floods that killed at least 158 in Spain
What to know about the unprecedented floods that killed at least 158 in Spain

MADRID (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain on Tuesday swept away everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes...

8m ago

