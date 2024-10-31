Ajax man arrested for allegedly threatening a driver with a knife

A man has been charged for allegedly threatening another driver with a knife during a road rage incident in Ajax.

Durham police were called to the area of Rossland Road West and Harwood Avenue North at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 for reports of an armed person.

An investigation found that an altercation occurred as a result of a vehicle being illegally parked in the fire route of the plaza.

The suspect allegedly threatened the victim with a knife. He was taken into custody without incident when police arrived.

The victim did not have any physical injuries.

Carl Nelson, 32 of Ajax has been charged with assault with a weapon and utter threats.