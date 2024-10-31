Hamilton man charged in 86-year-old mother’s death, allegedly attacked other family members

Milka Spanovic died from her injuries on Thursday, June 6. The homicide unit took over the investigation, and on Wednesday, Oct. 9, investigators linked her death to the attack committed by her son in May. Police said the aggravated assault charge against Gojko Spanovic was upgraded to manslaughter.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 31, 2024 6:38 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2024 6:40 am.

A man from Hamilton is facing several criminal offences, including manslaughter, stemming from an alleged violent assault against his 86-year-old mother, who was hospitalized and died from her injuries.

In a news release, Hamilton Police Service said officers were called to a Hamilton Mountain residence on Thursday, May 31, for reports of a family dispute.

Authorities learned that the accused attacked his family members on that date and that the same man assaulted his 86-year-old mother on Saturday, May 25, in a separate incident. The woman, identified as Milka Spanovic, was recovering from her injuries at the time.

Gojko Spanovic, 59, was arrested and charged with several offences, including aggravated assault for the attack against his mother. Police said at the time of his arrest, Spanovic was on two separate release orders for alleged offences committed against family members in 2024.

Milka Spanovic died from her injuries on Thursday, June 6. The homicide unit took over the investigation, and on Wednesday, Oct. 9, investigators linked her death to the attack committed by her son in May. Police said the aggravated assault charge against Gojko Spanovic was upgraded to manslaughter.

Gojko Spanovic faces numerous offences, including two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault (choking), four counts of assault, forcible confinement and two counts of threatening death, among other charges.

Police said the matter is before the courts, and authorities are unable to comment on the nature of the assaults or Milka Spanovic’s cause of death.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested
Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested

Several people were injured, and an arrest has been made following a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus in North York. The collision happened just before...

updated

58m ago

'Out of control': Room costs spike 10 times higher on Taylor Swift Canada show nights
'Out of control': Room costs spike 10 times higher on Taylor Swift Canada show nights

VANCOUVER — Taylor Swift fan Kelly Hall was elated when she beat the odds and was allocated three coveted tickets for The Eras Tour in Vancouver. Then she started looking for a hotel. Hall, who lives...

2h ago

Male suspect dies after being shot by York police officers, SIU notified
Male suspect dies after being shot by York police officers, SIU notified

A male suspect has died after being shot by York police officers in Aurora Wednesday evening. York police say they responded to reports of a break-and-enter in progress just before 8 p.m. on Downey...

1h ago

How did a Canadian snowboarder end up allegedly running an international drug ring?
How did a Canadian snowboarder end up allegedly running an international drug ring?

In 2002, Ryan James Wedding was a member of Team Canada at the Salt Lake City Olympics. If you know where he is today, the police will pay you $50,000. In the 22 years in between, he's alleged to have...

THE BIG STORY PODCAST

1h ago

Top Stories

Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested
Several injuries reported in head-on crash involving TTC bus and pick-up truck, driver arrested

Several people were injured, and an arrest has been made following a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus in North York. The collision happened just before...

updated

58m ago

'Out of control': Room costs spike 10 times higher on Taylor Swift Canada show nights
'Out of control': Room costs spike 10 times higher on Taylor Swift Canada show nights

VANCOUVER — Taylor Swift fan Kelly Hall was elated when she beat the odds and was allocated three coveted tickets for The Eras Tour in Vancouver. Then she started looking for a hotel. Hall, who lives...

2h ago

Male suspect dies after being shot by York police officers, SIU notified
Male suspect dies after being shot by York police officers, SIU notified

A male suspect has died after being shot by York police officers in Aurora Wednesday evening. York police say they responded to reports of a break-and-enter in progress just before 8 p.m. on Downey...

1h ago

How did a Canadian snowboarder end up allegedly running an international drug ring?
How did a Canadian snowboarder end up allegedly running an international drug ring?

In 2002, Ryan James Wedding was a member of Team Canada at the Salt Lake City Olympics. If you know where he is today, the police will pay you $50,000. In the 22 years in between, he's alleged to have...

THE BIG STORY PODCAST

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Warm but potential rain on Halloween
Warm but potential rain on Halloween

The record-breaking temperatures could continue tomorrow for Halloween but there is some rain in the forecast. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

12h ago

2:33
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short

Peel Police say one man has been arrested but are defending their decision not to pursue a suspect who got away following a home invasion. David Zura explains.

13h ago

3:25
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough

Logan Tozer has been found safe after missing for two weeks. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from his relieved mother and why she says their wasn’t enough urgency from police to find him.

13h ago

0:29
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away

The 52-year-old gorilla was diagnosed with heart failure and placed on medication last week after staff noted that Charles was acting out of character.

19h ago

2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.
More Videos