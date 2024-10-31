A man from Hamilton is facing several criminal offences, including manslaughter, stemming from an alleged violent assault against his 86-year-old mother, who was hospitalized and died from her injuries.

In a news release, Hamilton Police Service said officers were called to a Hamilton Mountain residence on Thursday, May 31, for reports of a family dispute.

Authorities learned that the accused attacked his family members on that date and that the same man assaulted his 86-year-old mother on Saturday, May 25, in a separate incident. The woman, identified as Milka Spanovic, was recovering from her injuries at the time.

Gojko Spanovic, 59, was arrested and charged with several offences, including aggravated assault for the attack against his mother. Police said at the time of his arrest, Spanovic was on two separate release orders for alleged offences committed against family members in 2024.

Milka Spanovic died from her injuries on Thursday, June 6. The homicide unit took over the investigation, and on Wednesday, Oct. 9, investigators linked her death to the attack committed by her son in May. Police said the aggravated assault charge against Gojko Spanovic was upgraded to manslaughter.

Gojko Spanovic faces numerous offences, including two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault (choking), four counts of assault, forcible confinement and two counts of threatening death, among other charges.

Police said the matter is before the courts, and authorities are unable to comment on the nature of the assaults or Milka Spanovic’s cause of death.