Standardbred trainer, harness driver suspended 10 years each after horse tests positive for performance enhancing drug

A Standardbred trainer and Hall of Fame harness driver have both been handed 10-year suspensions from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) after a horse under their care tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Trainer Richard Moreau and driver Sylvain Filion were also fined $40,000 each.

Despite Moreau being the lone listed trainer of record for the horse, which ran under the name FUNTIME BAYAMA, the AGCO’s probe revealed that both men were “actually in charge, custody of and/or in care of” the animal in question.

A sample collected on June 10, 2024 as part of testing for the North America Cup found that FUNTIME BAYAMA was positive for DPO (darbepoetin alfa) a prohibited performance enhancing non-therapeutic substance the AGCO says “adversely affected the integrity of racing.”

“For these violations, Moreau has been suspended for 10 years, inclusive from July 23, 2024, to July 23, 2034. Filion has been suspended for 10 years, inclusive from October 31, 2024, to October 31, 2034,” an AGCO release outlined. “Both licensees have also been issued a monetary penalty of $40,000.”

According to Standardbred rules, any horses owned by Moreau and/or Filion are ineligible to be entered to race during the 10-year suspension period, but the horse can be sold to another trainer if approved by race officials.

“The AGCO is committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of Ontario’s racehorses and maintaining the fairness and integrity of racing,” AGCO Registrar and CEO, Dr. Karin Schnarr, said. “Performance-enhancing substances have no business in the sport and their administration can lead to severe consequences for licence holders.”

Filion is a member of the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame. According to the hall of fame’s website, he’s won over 10,000 races and driven horses to more than $140 million in prize money during his decades-long career.