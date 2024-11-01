Supreme Court sued over its refusal to translate decisions before 1970 into French

Lawyer Francois Cote, right, speaks as Daniel Turp, centre, and Etienne-Alexis Boucher of Droits collectifs Quebec look on during a media availability at Federal Court in Montreal, Friday. The rights group is taking the Supreme Court of Canada's registrar's office to court over its refusal to translate historic English-only decisions to French as required by the country's Official Languages Act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sidhartha Banerjee

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2024 1:06 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2024 1:42 pm.

MONTREAL — A Quebec civil rights group is suing the office of the registrar of the Supreme Court of Canada because of the high court’s refusal to translate its historic decisions into French.

Droits collectifs Québec says it filed an application today in Federal Court after failing to get the office of the registrar — which serves as the administrative body for the court — to conform to the Official Languages Act.

The lawsuit involves more than 6,000 decisions that were rendered between 1867 and 1969, the year the Official Languages Act came into effect, requiring federal institutions to publish content in English and in French.

The Supreme Court has been translating decisions since 1970 but has argued to the official languages commissioner that the law doesn’t apply retroactively.

But the commissioner ruled in September that while that’s true, any decisions published on the court’s website must be available in both official languages.

The Quebec rights group says it has applied to the Federal Court to force the Supreme Court to abide by the language commissioner’s ruling.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows 'chaotic scene' at Yonge & Dundas on Halloween night as fireworks, cars take over intersection
Video shows 'chaotic scene' at Yonge & Dundas on Halloween night as fireworks, cars take over intersection

Some downtown Toronto residents are dismayed that more wasn't done by police to shut down a chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas streets on Halloween night. CityNews has recieved several viewer tips and...

11m ago

59 arrested, 300-plus charges laid in $14M auto theft investigation allegedly involving ServiceOntario employees
59 arrested, 300-plus charges laid in $14M auto theft investigation allegedly involving ServiceOntario employees

Toronto police have arrested more than 50 people and laid more than 300 charges as part of an ongoing investigation aimed at dismantling auto theft rings across the GTA. Officials said that since July...

57m ago

Human remains identified as Toronto man who escaped from prison 40-plus years ago
Human remains identified as Toronto man who escaped from prison 40-plus years ago

The human remains of a man from Toronto were identified in a cold case spanning more than 40 years as authorities continue to appeal for information that could lead to an arrest. In a news release published...

1h ago

Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave
Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave

A convict who became Canada 's youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in...

1h ago

Top Stories

Video shows 'chaotic scene' at Yonge & Dundas on Halloween night as fireworks, cars take over intersection
Video shows 'chaotic scene' at Yonge & Dundas on Halloween night as fireworks, cars take over intersection

Some downtown Toronto residents are dismayed that more wasn't done by police to shut down a chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas streets on Halloween night. CityNews has recieved several viewer tips and...

11m ago

59 arrested, 300-plus charges laid in $14M auto theft investigation allegedly involving ServiceOntario employees
59 arrested, 300-plus charges laid in $14M auto theft investigation allegedly involving ServiceOntario employees

Toronto police have arrested more than 50 people and laid more than 300 charges as part of an ongoing investigation aimed at dismantling auto theft rings across the GTA. Officials said that since July...

57m ago

Human remains identified as Toronto man who escaped from prison 40-plus years ago
Human remains identified as Toronto man who escaped from prison 40-plus years ago

The human remains of a man from Toronto were identified in a cold case spanning more than 40 years as authorities continue to appeal for information that could lead to an arrest. In a news release published...

1h ago

Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave
Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave

A convict who became Canada 's youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
Halloween festivities take over Church street
Halloween festivities take over Church street

The annual pedestrian-only Halloween event returned to Church Street packed with ghouls, witches and mystical creatures. Jazan Grewal took a peak.

14h ago

2:35
Aurora teen shot and killed by police
Aurora teen shot and killed by police

A 17-year-old boy is dead after an apparent shootout with police. Erica Natividad with what investigators and the victim's mother are saying.

16h ago

2:38
Cold front to bring strong winds, temperature drop
Cold front to bring strong winds, temperature drop

The blast of warm weather we've been enjoyed won't last. The details in our seven-day forecast.

17h ago

1:38
Survey Says: Most Canadian Parents Bracing for Long-Term Financial Support for Their Kids
Survey Says: Most Canadian Parents Bracing for Long-Term Financial Support for Their Kids

A new survey shows many Canadian parents believe they'll have to support their kids into adulthood and two-thirds don't think they'll be able. Bran

19h ago

2:22
Housing starts continue to fall under Ford government
Housing starts continue to fall under Ford government

The province's latest economic outlook shows the number of new homes being built dropping over the next few years. The Premier claims interest rates are to blame and the market will bounce back. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

More Videos