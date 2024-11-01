Video shows ‘chaotic scene’ at Yonge & Dundas on Halloween night as fireworks, cars take over intersection

Some downtown Toronto residents are dismayed that more wasn’t done by police to shut down a chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas streets on Halloween night.

CityNews has recieved several viewer tips and others have taken to social media to complain after the intersection in the heart of downtown Toronto was seemingly taken over by revellers who were captured on video setting off fireworks and converging in vehicles that blocked traffic.

“For two hours, car engines revving, fireworks being launched from cars, at least 400 people just walking on Yonge Street in the middle of these cars. Such a dangerous situation,” one witness told CityNews in an email, describing what he called a “chaotic scene.”

@311Toronto what's with the fireworks at 1:30 am at Yonge Dundas? — Khris (@khri5) November 1, 2024

He said the situation went on for at least two hours before three police cars arrived and officers began dispersing the crowd.

“They only seemed to be interested in dispersing the crowds, letting these car owners go without arrest,” he added. “How is this occurring in the heart of our city centre, without applying the laws to discourage this behaviour? Is the Toronto City Bylaws not applied? Are there no motorist laws being broken?”

In a follow-up email, the witness, who requested anonymity, said loud gatherings are a common occurrence in the area, especially among car enthusiasts who he says rev their engines “for fun” into the early morning hours.

“Living in this area is a choice, and I recognize it’s not the quietest area of our city,” he said. “But at 1 a.m., and in accordance with the law, there are certain behaviours that the police force should be addressing.”

Another witness, Kevin Talbott, sent CityNews a similar note, describing “massive crowds of people setting off fireworks” until 2:00 a.m.

Talbott said he spoke to police on site, who said there weren’t enough officers to safely make arrests.

CityNews has reached out to Toronto Police about the incident and is awaiting a response. It’s unclear at this stage if any arrests were made.

Talbott said the wild scene “resulted in significant stress for residents who live nearby (including animal residents), and folks who have to be up early for work in the morning (myself included).”

The City of Toronto has strict bylaws surrounding fireworks. They are only permitted on private property until 11 p.m. on Victoria Day and Canada Day.

“A permit is required to set off fireworks on all other days,” the city’s website says.

“Fireworks are not allowed in parks or on beaches. You are also not allowed to set off fireworks in a street, a parking lot, on a balcony, or on any private property that is not your own.”

The fine for setting off fireworks without a permit on any other day other than Victoria Day and Canada Day is a hefty $1,000.