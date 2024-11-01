Video shows ‘chaotic scene’ at Yonge & Dundas on Halloween night as fireworks, cars take over intersection

Residents downtown are complaining after fireworks were set off and vehicles blocked the busy downtown intersection on Halloween night and into the next morning.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 1, 2024 1:00 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2024 1:58 pm.

Some downtown Toronto residents are dismayed that more wasn’t done by police to shut down a chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas streets on Halloween night.

CityNews has recieved several viewer tips and others have taken to social media to complain after the intersection in the heart of downtown Toronto was seemingly taken over by revellers who were captured on video setting off fireworks and converging in vehicles that blocked traffic.

“For two hours, car engines revving, fireworks being launched from cars, at least 400 people just walking on Yonge Street in the middle of these cars. Such a dangerous situation,” one witness told CityNews in an email, describing what he called a “chaotic scene.”

He said the situation went on for at least two hours before three police cars arrived and officers began dispersing the crowd.

“They only seemed to be interested in dispersing the crowds, letting these car owners go without arrest,” he added. “How is this occurring in the heart of our city centre, without applying the laws to discourage this behaviour? Is the Toronto City Bylaws not applied? Are there no motorist laws being broken?”

In a follow-up email, the witness, who requested anonymity, said loud gatherings are a common occurrence in the area, especially among car enthusiasts who he says rev their engines “for fun” into the early morning hours.

“Living in this area is a choice, and I recognize it’s not the quietest area of our city,” he said. “But at 1 a.m., and in accordance with the law, there are certain behaviours that the police force should be addressing.”

Another witness, Kevin Talbott, sent CityNews a similar note, describing “massive crowds of people setting off fireworks” until 2:00 a.m.

Talbott said he spoke to police on site, who said there weren’t enough officers to safely make arrests.

CityNews has reached out to Toronto Police about the incident and is awaiting a response. It’s unclear at this stage if any arrests were made.

Talbott said the wild scene “resulted in significant stress for residents who live nearby (including animal residents), and folks who have to be up early for work in the morning (myself included).”

The City of Toronto has strict bylaws surrounding fireworks. They are only permitted on private property until 11 p.m. on Victoria Day and Canada Day.

“A permit is required to set off fireworks on all other days,” the city’s website says.

“Fireworks are not allowed in parks or on beaches. You are also not allowed to set off fireworks in a street, a parking lot, on a balcony, or on any private property that is not your own.”

The fine for setting off fireworks without a permit on any other day other than Victoria Day and Canada Day is a hefty $1,000.

59 arrested, 300-plus charges laid in $14M auto theft investigation allegedly involving ServiceOntario employees
59 arrested, 300-plus charges laid in $14M auto theft investigation allegedly involving ServiceOntario employees

Toronto police have arrested more than 50 people and laid more than 300 charges as part of an ongoing investigation aimed at dismantling auto theft rings across the GTA. Officials said that since July...

53m ago

Human remains identified as Toronto man who escaped from prison 40-plus years ago
Human remains identified as Toronto man who escaped from prison 40-plus years ago

The human remains of a man from Toronto were identified in a cold case spanning more than 40 years as authorities continue to appeal for information that could lead to an arrest. In a news release published...

1h ago

Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave
Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave

A convict who became Canada 's youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in...

1h ago

Man critically injured after crashing car into Scarborough house
Man critically injured after crashing car into Scarborough house

A male driver was critically injured after crashing his vehicle into a home in Scarborough, leading to the carport collapsing. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday at 24 Portico Drive, in...

1h ago

1:23
Halloween festivities take over Church street
Halloween festivities take over Church street

The annual pedestrian-only Halloween event returned to Church Street packed with ghouls, witches and mystical creatures. Jazan Grewal took a peak.

14h ago

2:35
Aurora teen shot and killed by police
Aurora teen shot and killed by police

A 17-year-old boy is dead after an apparent shootout with police. Erica Natividad with what investigators and the victim's mother are saying.

16h ago

2:38
Cold front to bring strong winds, temperature drop
Cold front to bring strong winds, temperature drop

The blast of warm weather we've been enjoyed won't last. The details in our seven-day forecast.

17h ago

1:38
Survey Says: Most Canadian Parents Bracing for Long-Term Financial Support for Their Kids
Survey Says: Most Canadian Parents Bracing for Long-Term Financial Support for Their Kids

A new survey shows many Canadian parents believe they'll have to support their kids into adulthood and two-thirds don't think they'll be able. Bran

19h ago

2:22
Housing starts continue to fall under Ford government
Housing starts continue to fall under Ford government

The province's latest economic outlook shows the number of new homes being built dropping over the next few years. The Premier claims interest rates are to blame and the market will bounce back. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

