Police looking to identify persons related to a suspicious incident in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are looking to identify several individuals and vehicles following a suspicious incident in Mississauga
Police in Peel Region are looking to identify several individuals and vehicles following a suspicious incident in Mississauga on Nov. 1, 2024. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 2, 2024 1:54 pm.

Police are looking to identify several people or vehicles in connection with a suspicious incident in Mississauga.

Investigators say around 9:45 p.m. on November 1, security images in the Traders Boulevard East and Hurontario Street area appear to show someone being restrained before two vehicles – a dark-coloured sedan and an orange SUV – left the area in unknown directions.

“Investigators are looking to identify the individual (s) in the photographs and are especially concerned for the well-being of the individual who appears to be restrained,” police said in a release. 

Police say if the incident was a prank, they would like those involved to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Most Canadians set to turn back time, reigniting time change discourse
Most Canadians set to turn back time, reigniting time change discourse

Time change discourse happens on a predictable cycle. Every year, twice a year, a chorus of Canadians decries the policy of springing forward and falling back.  It really is like clockwork.  Their...

7h ago

2 men arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Brampton in August
2 men arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Brampton in August

Two more people have been arrested after a man was found shot to death in a car in Brampton in August. Peel Regional Police were called to Millstone Drive near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West...

5h ago

Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response
Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response

JERUSALEM (AP) — An attack on a central Israeli town early Saturday injured 11 people as Iran's supreme leader vowed a punishing response to Israel's attack last week and Israeli airstrikes continued...

1h ago

India protests Ottawa's allegation its home minister ordered targeting of Sikh activists in Canada
India protests Ottawa's allegation its home minister ordered targeting of Sikh activists in Canada

NEW DELHI (AP) — India officially protested on Saturday the Canadian government’s allegation that the country’s powerful home minister Amit Shah had ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside...

4h ago

Top Stories

Most Canadians set to turn back time, reigniting time change discourse
Most Canadians set to turn back time, reigniting time change discourse

Time change discourse happens on a predictable cycle. Every year, twice a year, a chorus of Canadians decries the policy of springing forward and falling back.  It really is like clockwork.  Their...

7h ago

2 men arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Brampton in August
2 men arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Brampton in August

Two more people have been arrested after a man was found shot to death in a car in Brampton in August. Peel Regional Police were called to Millstone Drive near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West...

5h ago

Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response
Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response

JERUSALEM (AP) — An attack on a central Israeli town early Saturday injured 11 people as Iran's supreme leader vowed a punishing response to Israel's attack last week and Israeli airstrikes continued...

1h ago

India protests Ottawa's allegation its home minister ordered targeting of Sikh activists in Canada
India protests Ottawa's allegation its home minister ordered targeting of Sikh activists in Canada

NEW DELHI (AP) — India officially protested on Saturday the Canadian government’s allegation that the country’s powerful home minister Amit Shah had ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:42
Chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas as fireworks and vehicles flood the intersection
Chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas as fireworks and vehicles flood the intersection

Some downtown Toronto residents have expressed their frustration over a chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas streets involving fireworks being set off and engines revving late Thursday night. Jazan Grewal reports.

16h ago

3:10
Royal Agricultural Winter Fair returns for its 102nd year
Royal Agricultural Winter Fair returns for its 102nd year

From cows, horse shows, to 2000-pound pumpkins, cowboy hat shopping and more. The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is back for its 102nd year and is said to be the largest indoor agricultural event in the world. Catalina Gillies took in all the action

20h ago

2:50
Wind and showers dying down
Wind and showers dying down

Potential record-breaking temperatures are expected early next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

21h ago

1:04
Video shows chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas on Halloween
Video shows chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas on Halloween

Residents downtown are complaining after fireworks were set off and vehicles blocked the busy downtown intersection on Halloween night and into the next morning.

1:23
Halloween festivities take over Church street
Halloween festivities take over Church street

The annual pedestrian-only Halloween event returned to Church Street packed with ghouls, witches and mystical creatures. Jazan Grewal took a peak.

More Videos