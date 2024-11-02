Police looking to identify persons related to a suspicious incident in Mississauga

Police are looking to identify several people or vehicles in connection with a suspicious incident in Mississauga.

Investigators say around 9:45 p.m. on November 1, security images in the Traders Boulevard East and Hurontario Street area appear to show someone being restrained before two vehicles – a dark-coloured sedan and an orange SUV – left the area in unknown directions.

“Investigators are looking to identify the individual (s) in the photographs and are especially concerned for the well-being of the individual who appears to be restrained,” police said in a release.

Police say if the incident was a prank, they would like those involved to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.