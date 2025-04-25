Police offer $50K reward until June to track down one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives

Dhaliwal is described as a South Asian male, who is 5’7” and 165 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his left hand and forearm. It’s possible that he may have black facial hair as well. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 25, 2025 10:44 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2025 10:45 am.

Peel Regional Police say a $50,000 reward to help track down a man wanted for first-degree murder will expire in June unless the individual is brought to justice.

Dharam Dhaliwal, 32, is among the BOLO Program’s top 25 most wanted men. He’s been linked to a Dec. 3, 2022, shooting in Mississauga, where a woman was gunned down at the Petro-Canada gas station located at the corner of Britannia Road West and Creditview Road in Mississauga.

The victim, 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur of Brampton, was working at the gas station at the time of the incident. According to police, in the months leading up to the homicide, Dhaliwal had been charged with domestic-related offences against Kaur.

It’s alleged that Dhaliwal staged his suicide before Kaur’s death in order to evade authorities.

The victim, 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur of Brampton, was working at the gas station at the time of the incident. Photo: BOLO.

“A reward of up to $50,000 has been offered until June 3 by the BOLO Program for any information that leads to Dhaliwal’s arrest,” police said in a news release.

On April 18, 2023, two family members were arrested in Moncton, N.B. Pritpal Dhaliwal, 25, and Amarjit Dhaliwal, 50, were charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Dharam Dhaliwal is described as a five-foot-seven South Asian male with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his left hand and forearm. Police said it’s possible that he also has black facial hair.

“Take no action to apprehend Dharam Dhaliwal yourself. He may be armed and dangerous,” authorities stated.

Top Stories

Mistrial declared in former world junior hockey players' sex assault case

A mistrial has been declared in the sexual assault case involving five former world junior hockey players.  The trial had begun on Wednesday, but jurors were dismissed early after the judge said...

breaking

4m ago

Mother's terrifying Uber ordeal prompts calls for action from City Hall

Toronto City Council approved a motion Thursday that would see vehicles-for-hire take greater accountability to help customers and police in emergencies. The motion, brought forth by Coun. Mike Colle...

14h ago

Canadians put off by Trump's bluster and border arrests are booking far fewer U.S. visits

Diana and Rick Bellamy initially planned to take a Caribbean cruise out of Houston before heading to Laurel, Mississippi, to visit the home of one of their favourite HGTV shows, "Home Town." The Calgary...

2h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Friday morning, Peel police say. Emergency crews were called to the scene at Cawthra Road...

2h ago

