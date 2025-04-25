Peel Regional Police say a $50,000 reward to help track down a man wanted for first-degree murder will expire in June unless the individual is brought to justice.

Dharam Dhaliwal, 32, is among the BOLO Program’s top 25 most wanted men. He’s been linked to a Dec. 3, 2022, shooting in Mississauga, where a woman was gunned down at the Petro-Canada gas station located at the corner of Britannia Road West and Creditview Road in Mississauga.

The victim, 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur of Brampton, was working at the gas station at the time of the incident. According to police, in the months leading up to the homicide, Dhaliwal had been charged with domestic-related offences against Kaur.

It’s alleged that Dhaliwal staged his suicide before Kaur’s death in order to evade authorities.

The victim, 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur of Brampton, was working at the gas station at the time of the incident. Photo: BOLO.

“A reward of up to $50,000 has been offered until June 3 by the BOLO Program for any information that leads to Dhaliwal’s arrest,” police said in a news release.

On April 18, 2023, two family members were arrested in Moncton, N.B. Pritpal Dhaliwal, 25, and Amarjit Dhaliwal, 50, were charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Dharam Dhaliwal is described as a five-foot-seven South Asian male with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his left hand and forearm. Police said it’s possible that he also has black facial hair.

“Take no action to apprehend Dharam Dhaliwal yourself. He may be armed and dangerous,” authorities stated.