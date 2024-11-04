‘The best that we can be’: Indigenous judge and TRC chair Murray Sinclair dies at 73

Truth and Reconciliation Commission Chair Justice Murray Sinclair listens during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada British Columbia National Event in Vancouver on Sept. 18, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2024 10:53 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2024 11:56 am.

WINNIPEG — Murray Sinclair, who was born when Indigenous people did not yet have the right to vote, grew up to become one of the most decorated and influential people to work in Indigenous justice and advocacy.

A former judge and senator, one of Sinclair’s biggest roles was chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools.

The father of five died peacefully Monday morning in a Winnipeg hospital, said a statement from his family.

He was 73.

“Mazina Giizhik (the One Who Speaks of Pictures in the Sky) committed his life in service to the people: creating change, revealing truth, and leading with fairness throughout his career,” said the statement, noting his traditional Anishinaabe name.

“The impact of our dad’s work reached far across the country and the world. From residential school survivors to law students to those who sat across from him in a courtroom, he was always known as an exceptional listener who treated everyone with dignity and respect.”

A sacred fire to help guide his spirit home has been lit outside the Manitoba legislature, said the family.

Born in 1951, Sinclair was raised on the former St. Peter’s Indian Reserve north of Winnipeg. He was a member of Peguis First Nation.

He was raised by his grandparents and graduated from a high school in Selkirk, Man., where he excelled in athletics.

Some of his earliest childhood memories were published earlier this year in his memoir, “Who We Are: Four Questions for a Life and a Nation.”

In it, Sinclair described discrimination he experienced being Anishinaabe in a non-Indigenous school.

“While I and others succeeded in that system, it was not without cost to our own humanity and our sense of self-respect. These are the legacies all of us find ourselves in today.”

Sinclair later worked as an assistant to legislature member Howard Pawley, before Pawley became premier.

In 1979, Sinclair graduated law school at the University of Manitoba.

In 11 years, he became the first Indigenous judge in Manitoba — the second in Canada — when he was appointed an associate chief judge of the provincial court. In 2001, he rose to what was then called the Court of Queen’s Bench.

In all, he spent 28 years as a judge.

He served as co-chair of the Aboriginal Justice Inquiry of Manitoba to examine whether the justice system was failing Indigenous people after the murder of Helen Betty Osborne and the police shooting death of J.J. Harper.

He also directed the complex Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Inquest into the deaths of 12 children at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre.

In leading the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he participated in hundreds of hearings across Canada and heard testimony from thousands of residential school survivors.

The commissioners released their widely influential final report in 2015, which described what took place at the institutions as cultural genocide and included 94 calls to action.

“Education is the key to reconciliation,” Sinclair said. “Education got us into this mess and education will get us out of it.”

Two years later, he and the other commissioners received the Meritorious Service Cross for their work.

It was one of many recognitions Sinclair received over his career.

He was given a National Aboriginal Achievement Award, now the Indspire Awards, in the field of justice in 1994. In 2017, he received a lifetime achievement award from the organization.

He was also awarded the Manitoba Bar Association’s Equality Award in 2001 and the Canadian Bar Association’s president’s medal in 2018.

In 2016, Sinclair was appointed to the Senate. He retired from that role in 2021.

The following year, he received the Order of Canada for dedicating his life to championing Indigenous Peoples’ rights and freedoms.

In accepting that honour, Sinclair said he wanted to show the country that working on Indigenous issues requires a national effort.

“When I speak to young people, I always tell them that we all have a responsibility to do the best that we can and to be the best that we can be,” he said.

Sinclair limited his public engagements in recent years due to declining health.

In his memoir, Sinclair described living with congestive heart failure. Nerve damage led to him relying on a wheelchair.

His family said in a previous statement that he had been in hospital for the last few months.

Sinclair spoke at the 2023 swearing-in ceremony of Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, the first First Nations person to lead a province. Sinclair called the milestone “Manitoba’s true act of reconciliation” that would usher in a “new phase.”

“That phase ultimately is going to lead to a relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in which we are able to show true respect to all of those who are here and all of those who come here.”

Sinclair’s memoir was released in September. In it, he continued to challenge Canadians to take action.

“We know that making things better will not happen overnight. It will take generations. That’s how the damage was created and that’s how the damage will be fixed,” Sinclair wrote.

“But if we agree on the objective of reconciliation, and agree to work together, the work we do today will immeasurably strengthen the social fabric of Canada tomorrow.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2024.

Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 arrested after violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton
3 arrested after violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton

OTTAWA — Three people were arrested following a chaotic and violent scene that erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in Brampton. Videos circulating on social media appear...

updated

3h ago

City of Toronto and Rogers introduce 'Taylor Swift Way' street sign in anticipation of pop star's arrival
City of Toronto and Rogers introduce 'Taylor Swift Way' street sign in anticipation of pop star's arrival

The City of Toronto unveiled its "Taylor Swift Way" street sign in the downtown core in honour of the global megapop star's highly anticipated six-show run at the Rogers Centre. Mayor Olivia Chow and...

2h ago

Canada braces for impact of U.S. election on immigration
Canada braces for impact of U.S. election on immigration

As Americans head to the polls, Canadian officials and immigration experts are closely watching for potential impacts on Canada's immigration policies. Canada's border with the United States, the longest...

1h ago

Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election
Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election

Voters will elect a new city council member when they head to the polls for Toronto’s Ward 15 - Don Valley West by-election on Monday. A total of 16 candidates are registered to be on the ballot,...

12h ago

Top Stories

3 arrested after violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton
3 arrested after violence breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton

OTTAWA — Three people were arrested following a chaotic and violent scene that erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in Brampton. Videos circulating on social media appear...

updated

3h ago

City of Toronto and Rogers introduce 'Taylor Swift Way' street sign in anticipation of pop star's arrival
City of Toronto and Rogers introduce 'Taylor Swift Way' street sign in anticipation of pop star's arrival

The City of Toronto unveiled its "Taylor Swift Way" street sign in the downtown core in honour of the global megapop star's highly anticipated six-show run at the Rogers Centre. Mayor Olivia Chow and...

2h ago

Canada braces for impact of U.S. election on immigration
Canada braces for impact of U.S. election on immigration

As Americans head to the polls, Canadian officials and immigration experts are closely watching for potential impacts on Canada's immigration policies. Canada's border with the United States, the longest...

1h ago

Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election
Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls on Monday for Ward 15 by-election

Voters will elect a new city council member when they head to the polls for Toronto’s Ward 15 - Don Valley West by-election on Monday. A total of 16 candidates are registered to be on the ballot,...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Protests erupt as Spanish Royals visit flood-hit Valencia
Protests erupt as Spanish Royals visit flood-hit Valencia

Thousands of Spaniards flocked to the now destroyed streets of Valencia Sunday as news broke that the Spanish King and Queen would be visiting the region in wake of this weeks fatal flood. Karling Donoghue has the details.

16h ago

2:29
Butter Sculpting Showdown at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair
Butter Sculpting Showdown at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

Amateur artisans at the Royal Winter Fair put their skills to the test trying to reproduce butter sculptures created by professionals, with varying results. CityNews' Rob Leth uses his own buttery creation to help tell the story.

16h ago

2:47
Iran celebrates anniversary of 1979 hostage crisis amid escalating regional tensions
Iran celebrates anniversary of 1979 hostage crisis amid escalating regional tensions

Iranians flocked to the former U.S. embassy in Tehran Sunday to celebrate the anniversary of the 1979 hostage crisis that has for decades shaped relations between Tehran and the U.S. Karling Donoghue reports on the mass gathering.

16h ago

1:40
Candidates make a final push for votes in Ward 15 By-Election
Candidates make a final push for votes in Ward 15 By-Election

Polling suggests a tight race between two notable front-runners ahead of tomorrow's Don Valley West By-Election. Rhianne Campbell is catching up with the candidates.

17h ago

3:00
Vince Carter Jersey Retirement
Vince Carter Jersey Retirement

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with highlights from Vince Carter’s jersey retirement as a Raptor.
More Videos