Google searches for ‘Move to Canada’ skyrocket after Trump win

Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump dances as former first lady Melania Trump watches at the Palm Beach County Convention Center during an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 6, 2024 11:27 am.

Donald Trump is back in. And some Americans are looking for a way out.

Google searches for ‘Move to Canada’ skyrocketed in the United States after Trump stormed his way back to the White House, dodging bullets and court cases along the way.

Trump also won the popular vote, putting a bold exclamation mark on his commanding win over Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris.

Despite his seductive grip on the majority of American voters, his detractors seem to be considering leaving the country altogether.

According to Google trends the term ‘Move to Canada’ hit peak popularity at around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning as many woke to the news of Trump’s win.

Not surprisingly, Google found the query was most popular in states that Harris won, or was poised to win awaiting official confirmation, like Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Minnesota and Oregon.

Other related queries that over the past 24 hours hit ‘breakout’ status, which Google defines as an increase in search volume by more than 5,000 per cent, include:

  • Cost to move to Canada from U.S.
  • Can I move to Canada if Trump wins
  • How to move to Ireland from U.S.
  • Easiest country to move to from U.S.A.
  • Jobs in Canada for Americans
Top Stories

Men charged in $2.1M Toronto auto theft case worked at car dealership: police
Men charged in $2.1M Toronto auto theft case worked at car dealership: police

Two men are facing more than 150 combined charges in connection with an extensive $2.1 million auto theft scheme that police allege was being carried out from a car dealership in Toronto. On Wednesday,...

11m ago

Eastbound Gardiner reduced to a lane between Dufferin and Strachan overnight
Eastbound Gardiner reduced to a lane between Dufferin and Strachan overnight

This is a heads-up if your daily commute involves taking the eastbound Gardiner Expressway at night -- the already lane-reduced highway will be further restricted overnight. From 10 p.m. on Wednesday...

2h ago

U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President
U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President

Republican Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago. With a win in...

48m ago

Donald Trump has sweeping plans for a second administration. Here's what he's proposed
Donald Trump has sweeping plans for a second administration. Here's what he's proposed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration. The former president and now president-elect often skipped over details but through more than a year of policy...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Donald Trump wins the White House
Donald Trump wins the White House

Donald Trump will be returning to the White House in January 2025 after being elected the 47th President of the United States.

17m ago

1:01
Armed home invasion caught on camera in King Township
Armed home invasion caught on camera in King Township

In video released by police, you can see the suspects open fire inside a home they broke into in King Township resulting in injuries to a neighbour.

18h ago

2:33
Native Americans head to the polls on the 100th anniversary of the right to vote
Native Americans head to the polls on the 100th anniversary of the right to vote

As Americans cast their ballot, Native Americans are looking for a candidate that will continue to work with their Nations after the election

21h ago

2:15
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election

Rachel Chernos Lin has beat Anthony Furey in the Don Valley West by-election. Michelle Mackey has the results.
1:51
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election

With less than 24 hours remaining before the polls close in the U.S election, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump delivered contrasting last pitches to voters in key battleground states. Mark McAllster reports.
More Videos