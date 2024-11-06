Google searches for ‘Move to Canada’ skyrocket after Trump win

Donald Trump is back in. And some Americans are looking for a way out.

Google searches for ‘Move to Canada’ skyrocketed in the United States after Trump stormed his way back to the White House, dodging bullets and court cases along the way.

Trump also won the popular vote, putting a bold exclamation mark on his commanding win over Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris.

Despite his seductive grip on the majority of American voters, his detractors seem to be considering leaving the country altogether.

According to Google trends the term ‘Move to Canada’ hit peak popularity at around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning as many woke to the news of Trump’s win.

Not surprisingly, Google found the query was most popular in states that Harris won, or was poised to win awaiting official confirmation, like Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Minnesota and Oregon.

Other related queries that over the past 24 hours hit ‘breakout’ status, which Google defines as an increase in search volume by more than 5,000 per cent, include: