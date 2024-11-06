Police searching for man wanted in alleged east end stabbing and theft

Toronto police are searching for a 39-year-old man in connection with an alleged stabbing and theft in the east end of the city.

Investigators say around 4 a.m. on November 4 the victim gave the man a ride to the Coxwell Avenue and Mortimer Avenue area when the pair got into an argument.

Police say the man then allegedly stabbed the victim before stealing their vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say 39-year-old Ervis Brocka of Toronto is wanted for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and theft of a motor vehicle.

Brocka is described as being six-feet tall and 220 pounds.