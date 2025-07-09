Frustrations raised over GO Transit train service for Coldplay concerts at Rogers Stadium

As some GO Transit riders express concerns and frustrations over train service for the Coldplay concerts at Rogers Stadium in the north end of Toronto, Metrolinx staff are apologizing after artificial intelligence (AI) was used to provide a generic response on at least one occasion.

On Friday, GO Transit staff shared a post on the agency’s X account to say there would be three extra Barrie line trains to help people get home from the concert. It also said “higher passenger volume is expected” and advised riders to “plan ahead.”

A link included in the post takes riders to GO Transit’s website, which has schedules for each of the days Coldplay is performing. The last two northbound trains toward Barrie are at 10:20 p.m. and 11:13 p.m. The agency brought in extra train service southbound to Union Station with trips scheduled at 10:32, 11:35, 11:45 and 11:55 p.m. For anyone trying to get south to Downsview Park on the same line, the closest train trips stopping at Downsview Park are at 3:35 p.m. and 8:26 p.m.

A user named Ange replied to share the experience of leaving Monday’s concert.

“The last northbound train was at 11:13 last night we had to leave early the show was still going and run and run and just made it on,” the reply said.

Rob Cerjanec, the Ontario Liberal Party MPP for Ajax, told CityNews in an interview Wednesday afternoon he took a screenshot of a response posted on the GO Transit X account Tuesday at 10:06 a.m.

“Sounds like Ange had a dramatic dash to catch that last northbound GO train at 11:13 p.m. That’s cutting it close,” the GO reply post said.

“GO Transit’s evening schedules can vary depending on the line and day, but it’s always smart to check the latest train times before heading out — especially after events downtown.

“If you’re planning something similar, I can help you look up the final train times for your route or even suggest backup options. You go (sic) visit our website gotransit.com for more schedules.”

Cerjanec called the response “tone-deaf” and “condescending,” saying he shared the frustrations being conveyed by riders.

“I know people are paying pretty big bucks to go to these concerts and if they’re being told that there’s going to be extra trains, shouldn’t those trains leave after the concert is done?” he said.

“People often find they are left a little bit in the dark on route planning.”

Meanwhile, Ange replied to the post.

“Sounds like GO Transit is advertising they have added additional routes to Rogers Stadium but only southbound. Not what all the staff were saying upon exit,” the reply said.

The exchange prompted others to weigh in.

“Instead of using AI to say nothing, provide better customer experience,” Anuj wrote.

“This is so embarrassing,” Zach said.

Other X users also voiced their concerns about the overall service on the GO Transit Barrie line for the concerts.

“How about moving the NB departure time a little later to ensure concertgoers have a chance of making it?” Chris Faulds wrote.

“Can you please add an additional [northbound] train for all upcoming shows at the stadium? Also, what about SB trains after 4 p.m.? I’m happy to take transit to/from the venue but you guys aren’t making it easy for people north of the city,” Kristen added.

“How can you have ZERO Northbound trains after the show is over. 11:15 is a crazy time. There is no way you can take the Barrie line to the show if you need to go northbound without leaving the show before completion,” Daniel McAuley said.

Some of the messages to GO Transit got thank-you replies, adding that feedback would be “shared” with staff.

When it comes to extra train service, Cerjanec commended the move to add extra trains but said the situation needs to get better.

“I think this is a lesson for Metrolinx and GO Transit that they need to adjust their schedules so people can actually get to and from this venue, which is pretty hard to get to,” he said.

CityNews contacted Metrolinx, the provincial transportation organization that oversees GO Transit, Wednesday afternoon to ask if AI was used as part of their customer service efforts as well as what the protocols are for handling social media complaints, and if any improvements to GO Transit train services have been made as a result of the feedback provided to date.

After this story was published, a spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CityNews that a contact centre vendor is used to help Metrolinx staff respond to public inquiries received.

“Responses are written by humans, not bots or AI-generated. In this case, a reply was inappropriately drafted by our vendor using AI,” the statement said.

“We recognize that we did not meet our customer support standards, and we have provided clear direction to our vendor that AI cannot be used under any circumstances. We apologize for any confusion this might have caused our customers.”

As for train services, the statement referred to the additional southbound train trips and added that extra service was put in place on the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East train lines. However, there was no indication service levels north of Downsview Park station would be adjusted yet.

“GO Transit will closely monitor ridership levels for events at Rogers Stadium and may add additional service throughout the summer,” the statement said.

The temporary, 50,000-person-capacity venue built on the old runway of the former Downsview Airport north of Yorkdale Mall opened to the public at the end of June. Rogers Stadium will hold more than a dozen concerts throughout the summer.

Mixed reviews of the new venue prompted various stakeholders, including Live Nation and the TTC, to adjust how they’ve handled the crowds. Fare-free transit rides from the Downsview Park area on concert nights were also included as part of the planning.