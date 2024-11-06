Police seek suspect in two separate fires at same residence in Little Italy

Surveillance images of a suspect police believe set two separate fires at the same residence in Little Italy last month.
Surveillance images of a suspect police believe set two separate fires at the same residence in Little Italy last month. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 6, 2024 3:55 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2024 4:09 pm.

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly set two separate fires at the same residence in Little Italy last month.

Investigators say firefighters were called to a home in the College Street and Beatrice Street area on October 20. They say a suspect used multiple incendiary devices to set fire to a vehicle before fleeing the area.

Then on October 31, firefighters were called to the same address after a suspect used multiple incendiary devices to set fire to the residence before fleeing the area.

Police believe the same person was involved in both incidents. They have released surveillance images of the suspect in hopes of identifying them.

Top Stories

Men charged in $2.1M Toronto auto theft case worked at car dealership: police
Men charged in $2.1M Toronto auto theft case worked at car dealership: police

Two men are facing more than 150 combined charges in connection with an extensive $2.1 million auto theft scheme that police allege was being carried out from a car dealership in Toronto. On Wednesday,...

4h ago

Google searches for 'Move to Canada' skyrocket after Trump win
Google searches for 'Move to Canada' skyrocket after Trump win

Donald Trump is back in. And some Americans are looking for a way out. Google searches for 'Move to Canada' skyrocketed in the United States after Trump stormed his way back to the White House, dodging...

3h ago

Democrats hoped Harris would rescue them. On Wednesday, she called Trump to concede
Democrats hoped Harris would rescue them. On Wednesday, she called Trump to concede

Kamala Harris called President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to concede the election and congratulate him on his victory, according to a senior adviser to the vice president. The aide,...

1h ago

Streetcar service to resume on Queen Street with diversion
Streetcar service to resume on Queen Street with diversion

The TTC says streetcar service is set to return across Queen Street now that track and overhead work is complete to divert from the construction at Queen and Yonge streets. Work on Adelaide, Richmond...

1h ago

