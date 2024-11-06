Police seek suspect in two separate fires at same residence in Little Italy

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly set two separate fires at the same residence in Little Italy last month.

Investigators say firefighters were called to a home in the College Street and Beatrice Street area on October 20. They say a suspect used multiple incendiary devices to set fire to a vehicle before fleeing the area.

Then on October 31, firefighters were called to the same address after a suspect used multiple incendiary devices to set fire to the residence before fleeing the area.

Police believe the same person was involved in both incidents. They have released surveillance images of the suspect in hopes of identifying them.