How many criminal cases in each province or territory were halted by time limits?

The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, November 23, 2023. A review of information provided by provinces and territories show more than 400 criminal cases have been halted across Canada since the start of last year because they had exceeded time limits on how long criminal trials can take before violating an accused's Charter rights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2024 6:15 am.

A review of information provided by provinces and territories shows more than 400 criminal cases have been halted across Canada since the start of last year because they had exceeded time limits on how long trials can take before violating an accused’s Charter rights.

Here’s the breakdown of the numbers of recent cases scrapped because of the so-called “Jordan” time limits that were introduced in 2016:

Ontario: 178 cases stayed last year.

Quebec: 99 cases stayed in 2023, and 68 more in 2024 as of Aug. 31.

British Columbia: 26 cases stayed in 2023 and first half of 2024.

Alberta: 10 cases stayed between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

Saskatchewan: 23 cases stayed in 2023 and 2024.

Manitoba: Five stays granted in 2023 and 2024.

Prince Edward Island: No cases stayed due to Jordan limits.

Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Yukon could not provide statistics by deadline, the data not readily available, or they did not respond to request for information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

What Trump's election could mean for interest rates in Canada
What Trump's election could mean for interest rates in Canada

Experts say Donald Trump’s election victory could shift interest rate policy in the U.S. as his promised policies risk higher inflation, which could ultimately have implications for Canadian rates and...

2h ago

Man in his 70s dies in Etobicoke house fire: Toronto police
Man in his 70s dies in Etobicoke house fire: Toronto police

Emergency crews responded to a residential fire in Etobicoke late Thursday evening. Toronto Fire Services were called to a home near Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West at approximately 11:15...

1h ago

Prince William describes family's ‘brutal’ year as wife and father faced cancer treatment
Prince William describes family's ‘brutal’ year as wife and father faced cancer treatment

Britain’s Prince William has described the past year as “brutal” following cancer diagnoses for his wife and father. “Honestly, it’s been dreadful,” he said. Speaking to reporters on Thursday...

8m ago

Weekend need-to-know: CN Tower Climb and last weekend of Royal Winter Fair
Weekend need-to-know: CN Tower Climb and last weekend of Royal Winter Fair

It'll be your last chance to check out the Royal Winter Fair this year and your only chance to climb the CN Tower. Keep in mind there is a partial subway closure and GO train service adjustments this weekend. CN...

58m ago

