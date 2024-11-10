3 dead after a deadly crash on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2024 3:32 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2024 3:39 pm.

Three Quebec residents are dead, and one was seriously injured after a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 401 in Quinte West, a city west of Belleville, Ontario. 

Ontario Provincial Police say officers, paramedics and firefighters responded to the scene of the crash on westbound lane of the highway, west of County Road 40 interchange at approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

OPP says the crash happened when a minivan collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer, whose driver wasn’t harmed. Police say traffic in the area was slowed or stopped due to a separate crash further west.

A 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene while an eight-month child was taken to a hospital but later pronounced dead. 

A four-year-old child was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Toronto with serious injuries.

Police say all the victims are from Laval, Que.

