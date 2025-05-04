17-year-old charged with murder in Riverdale double shooting

A 17-year-old is facing murder charges in connection with a double shooting in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood last month.

Toronto police were called to Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue just after 11 p.m. on April 15 for reports of gunshots in the area.

Two males were located with gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second man was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Toronto police identified the victims as 18-year-old Quentin Caza and 20-year-old Jeremy McNeil, both of Toronto. Investigators believe the pair were targeted.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody on May 3 and faces two counts of first-degree murder. Their name cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.