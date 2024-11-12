‘Needs to be fair’: Premier Doug Ford criticizes Mexico over trade

Doug Ford
Premier Doug Ford takes speaks during a press conference about police helicopter funding in Mississauga, Ont., on July 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 12, 2024 8:37 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2024 9:47 am.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has some strong words for Mexico regarding its trade agreement with Canada and the United States.

In a statement, Ford criticized Mexico for becoming a “backdoor for Chinese cars, auto parts, and other products,” saying it was putting Canadian and American markets and workers at risk.

“If Mexico won’t fight transshipment by, at the very least, matching Canadian and American tariffs on Chinese imports, they shouldn’t have a seat at the table or enjoy access to the largest economy in the world,” Ford said on Tuesday.

“Instead, we must prioritize the closest economic partnership on earth by directly negotiating a bilateral U.S.-Canada free trade agreement that puts U.S. and Canadian workers first.”

The Premier’s rant comes one week after Donald Trump was re-elected president.

One of Trump’s campaign promises was a 10 per cent tariff on all goods imported into the U.S. Trump also campaigned on deporting millions of illegal immigrants, stoking fear that his second term could hurt the Canadian economy and cause a sudden influx of migrants at the border.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, or USMCA, is coming up for review, and Mexico has made legal changes that Trump could seize on to demand a re-negotiation of parts of the deal. Some of Trump’s most prominent policy concerns – restoring U.S. jobs and the increasing rivalry with China — also run through Mexico.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the trade policies of Canada and the U.S. under president-elect Trump align. Trudeau alluded to the fact that there’s a lot that Canada and the U.S. can do to compete successfully with the world, saying the interconnectedness between the country’s supply chains means tariffs will inevitably hurt American jobs as well.

With files from The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout at recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests
Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout at recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests

Toronto Police say 23 people have been arrested and 16 firearms seized following a shootout between two groups of people at a recording studio in the city's west end that led to close to 100 shots being...

updated

15m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...

59m ago

Police warn of Taylor Swift ticket scams ahead of Toronto tour stop. Here's what to look out for
Police warn of Taylor Swift ticket scams ahead of Toronto tour stop. Here's what to look out for

Peel Regional Police (PRP) is cautioning members of the public to be wary when purchasing tickets to Taylor Swift's anticipated stop in Toronto this week. The force's fraud bureau continues to monitor...

28m ago

Trivia, dance parties and Taylgate '24: Taylor Swift takes over Toronto
Trivia, dance parties and Taylgate '24: Taylor Swift takes over Toronto

Hundreds of thousands of people will be descending on Toronto over the two weeks for Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' concert series beginning this Nov. 14. Tickets have been next to impossible to get your hands...

14m ago

Top Stories

Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout at recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests
Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout at recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests

Toronto Police say 23 people have been arrested and 16 firearms seized following a shootout between two groups of people at a recording studio in the city's west end that led to close to 100 shots being...

updated

15m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...

59m ago

Police warn of Taylor Swift ticket scams ahead of Toronto tour stop. Here's what to look out for
Police warn of Taylor Swift ticket scams ahead of Toronto tour stop. Here's what to look out for

Peel Regional Police (PRP) is cautioning members of the public to be wary when purchasing tickets to Taylor Swift's anticipated stop in Toronto this week. The force's fraud bureau continues to monitor...

28m ago

Trivia, dance parties and Taylgate '24: Taylor Swift takes over Toronto
Trivia, dance parties and Taylgate '24: Taylor Swift takes over Toronto

Hundreds of thousands of people will be descending on Toronto over the two weeks for Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' concert series beginning this Nov. 14. Tickets have been next to impossible to get your hands...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine

It will be a sunny Tuesday with the wind dying down and average fall temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

16h ago

2:21
Torontonians gather to mark Remembrance Day at Old City Hall
Torontonians gather to mark Remembrance Day at Old City Hall

It was an emotional service at the Old City Hall Cenotaph on Remembrance Day as hundreds gathered to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who are still serving our country.

22h ago

3:20
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.

Jolette Samuels reached out to Speakers Corner after hiring a moving company. They picked up her stuff nearly two months ago but the cargo is still missing.

22h ago

2:18
Dozens gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery
Dozens gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery

The 96th annual sunrise Remembrance Day service was held at Prospect Cemetery on St. Clair Avenue West.
2:43
Cloudy, rainy, windy day to start the week
Cloudy, rainy, windy day to start the week

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain showers on Monday. Wind gusts out of the west could reach up to 60 km/h in some areas.

More Videos