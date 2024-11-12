OPP releases dashcam footage of rock thrown at vehicle in Markham, 20 incidents reported so far

A vehicle's windshield after being struck by a rock in Markham.
A vehicle's windshield after being struck by a rock in Markham. Photo credit: OPP

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 12, 2024 12:32 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released dashcam footage of a crash caused by a rock being thrown at a vehicle in Markham that left two people with serious injuries.

Since Sept. 20, OPP has received 11 reports of rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles along Highway 48 in Markham, while York Regional Police (YRP) have identified another nine reports in their jurisdiction.

A rock that was thrown at a vehicle in Markham.
A rock was thrown at a vehicle in Markham. Photo credit: OPP

One of the incidents, on Sept. 20, led to a severe collision that left two people with life-threatening injuries. One of the victims has since been discharged, and one remains in hospital.

Dashcam footage of the incident has been released by OPP.

VIDEO

A map has also been released of some spots where there were reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles.

Map of spots where rocks have been thrown. Photo credit: OPP

Police say they believe an SUV and its occupants may be involved, but no further details have been released.

“These innocent victims were simply travelling on our roadways, which should be safe for everyone. It’s shocking that such dangerous acts are occurring in our community,” said Det. Insp. Sean Chatland.

“We’re determined to put a stop to it and to relentlessly pursue whoever is responsible. We want to ensure that no other family member or loved one has to endure such a traumatic experience.”

The aftermath of a collision caused by a rock being thrown at a vehicle in Markham.
The aftermath of a collision caused by a rock being thrown at a vehicle in Markham. Photo credit: OPP
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests
Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests

Toronto Police say 23 people have been arrested and 16 firearms seized following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city's west end that led to close to 100 shots...

10m ago

Male taken to hospital after being shot in Pickering
Male taken to hospital after being shot in Pickering

A male has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Pickering. Durham police were called to Underhill Court and Bentley Lane for reports of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. One male was taken...

22m ago

2 charged after suspected fentanyl, 5 guns seized during Brampton raids
2 charged after suspected fentanyl, 5 guns seized during Brampton raids

A drug investigation that began in Niagara Falls culminated with a series of raids in Brampton that allegedly netted police quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and five firearms, Ontario Provincial...

2h ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...

3h ago

Top Stories

Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests
Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests

Toronto Police say 23 people have been arrested and 16 firearms seized following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city's west end that led to close to 100 shots...

10m ago

Male taken to hospital after being shot in Pickering
Male taken to hospital after being shot in Pickering

A male has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Pickering. Durham police were called to Underhill Court and Bentley Lane for reports of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. One male was taken...

22m ago

2 charged after suspected fentanyl, 5 guns seized during Brampton raids
2 charged after suspected fentanyl, 5 guns seized during Brampton raids

A drug investigation that began in Niagara Falls culminated with a series of raids in Brampton that allegedly netted police quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and five firearms, Ontario Provincial...

2h ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
23 arrested following downtown shootout
23 arrested following downtown shootout

A dramatic shootout outside a Queen West-area recording studio has resulted in 23 people being arrested. As Shauna Hunt tells us, investigators say at least 100 shots were fired and two suspects remain on the loose.

2h ago

2:54
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine

It will be a sunny Tuesday with the wind dying down and average fall temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

19h ago

2:21
Torontonians gather to mark Remembrance Day at Old City Hall
Torontonians gather to mark Remembrance Day at Old City Hall

It was an emotional service at the Old City Hall Cenotaph on Remembrance Day as hundreds gathered to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who are still serving our country.
3:20
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.

Jolette Samuels reached out to Speakers Corner after hiring a moving company. They picked up her stuff nearly two months ago but the cargo is still missing.
2:18
Dozens gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery
Dozens gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto's Prospect Cemetery

The 96th annual sunrise Remembrance Day service was held at Prospect Cemetery on St. Clair Avenue West.
More Videos