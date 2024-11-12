Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released dashcam footage of a crash caused by a rock being thrown at a vehicle in Markham that left two people with serious injuries.

Since Sept. 20, OPP has received 11 reports of rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles along Highway 48 in Markham, while York Regional Police (YRP) have identified another nine reports in their jurisdiction.

A rock was thrown at a vehicle in Markham. Photo credit: OPP

One of the incidents, on Sept. 20, led to a severe collision that left two people with life-threatening injuries. One of the victims has since been discharged, and one remains in hospital.

Dashcam footage of the incident has been released by OPP.

VIDEO

A map has also been released of some spots where there were reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles.

Map of spots where rocks have been thrown. Photo credit: OPP

Police say they believe an SUV and its occupants may be involved, but no further details have been released.

“These innocent victims were simply travelling on our roadways, which should be safe for everyone. It’s shocking that such dangerous acts are occurring in our community,” said Det. Insp. Sean Chatland.

“We’re determined to put a stop to it and to relentlessly pursue whoever is responsible. We want to ensure that no other family member or loved one has to endure such a traumatic experience.”