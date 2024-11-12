Taylor Swift Eras Tour: What to see and do while visiting Toronto

As tens of thousands of Taylor Swift fans prepare to descend on downtown Toronto for one of six Eras Tour concerts, tourism officials are hoping those visitors will also take time to explore the city and region.

“Taylor Swift is in Toronto for an unprecedented six dates … I don’t think that we’ve seen anything quite to this extent in this city yet,” Ashley Rochefort, a spokesperson with Destination Toronto, told CityNews.

“The city is full of incredible things to do whether you’re looking for free things to do, for ticketed events, or special menus at your favourite restaurants. There is something for everyone whether you have a ticket to the concert or not.”

Destination Toronto, which is the city’s primary tourism agency, put together a few Swift-inspired itineraries for fans. Rochefort noted many hotels and businesses have embraced themes and experiences dedicated to the artist.

Toronto is also known for its vibrant and diverse food scene. The Michelin restaurant guide includes nearly 100 restaurants, but there are fabulous establishments all across town.

If you’re looking for a Taylor Swift Toronto experience or if you’re looking to escape the hoopla temporarily, there are several options to consider.

Attractions in Toronto

Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) : It is home to a huge collection of Canadian and European art pieces. It is located a couple of blocks west of the TTC Line 1 subway line (St. Patrick station).

: It is home to a huge collection of Canadian and European art pieces. It is located a couple of blocks west of the TTC Line 1 subway line (St. Patrick station). Casa Loma : Built in 1914 and located north of downtown, this historic castle offers a stunning setting to escape the hustle and bustle while offering a nice view of the city. It’s about a 10-minute walk north of the TTC’s Line 1 Dupont station.

: Built in 1914 and located north of downtown, this historic castle offers a stunning setting to escape the hustle and bustle while offering a nice view of the city. It’s about a 10-minute walk north of the TTC’s Line 1 Dupont station. CN Tower : Standing at more than 1,800 feet and only steps away from the Rogers Centre, this is the most iconic landmark in Toronto (and perhaps Canada). For those who are feeling brave, you can walk outside the tower on the EdgeWalk. The observation deck offers 360-degree views and there’s also a revolving restaurant.

: Standing at more than 1,800 feet and only steps away from the Rogers Centre, this is the most iconic landmark in Toronto (and perhaps Canada). For those who are feeling brave, you can walk outside the tower on the EdgeWalk. The observation deck offers 360-degree views and there’s also a revolving restaurant. Distillery Historic District : This 1800s-era former distillery has been turned into a pedestrian-only hub for shops and restaurants. A European-style Christmas market will be open to the public starting on Nov. 13. It’s on the eastern edge of downtown close to the Don River and is accessible by the 504A King (Distillery Loop) streetcar or the 121 Esplanade-River bus.

: This 1800s-era former distillery has been turned into a pedestrian-only hub for shops and restaurants. A European-style Christmas market will be open to the public starting on Nov. 13. It’s on the eastern edge of downtown close to the Don River and is accessible by the 504A King (Distillery Loop) streetcar or the 121 Esplanade-River bus. Hockey Hall of Fame : Located five minutes east of Union Station on Front Street West at Yonge Street, this museum is dedicated to all things hockey-related and has many historic items in the collection.

: Located five minutes east of Union Station on Front Street West at Yonge Street, this museum is dedicated to all things hockey-related and has many historic items in the collection. Kensington Market : This diverse market area is home to nearly 240 independent shops and has an eccentric, artistic flair. The TTC’s 505 Dundas and 506 Carlton streetcars will take riders to the southern and northern ends of the market, respectively.

: This diverse market area is home to nearly 240 independent shops and has an eccentric, artistic flair. The TTC’s 505 Dundas and 506 Carlton streetcars will take riders to the southern and northern ends of the market, respectively. St. Lawrence Market : This downtown Toronto destination for foodies is more than 220 years old. It is also where peameal bacon was invented, so you might want to try peameal on a bun. The market is about a 12-minute walk east of Union Station on Front Street, or you can take the 121 Esplanade-River bus.

: This for foodies is more than 220 years old. It is also where peameal bacon was invented, so you might want to try peameal on a bun. The market is about a 12-minute walk east of Union Station on Front Street, or you can take the 121 Esplanade-River bus. Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada : The two-level aquarium is also next to the Rogers Centre and has thousands of aquatic animals, including several sharks.

: The two-level aquarium is also next to the Rogers Centre and has thousands of aquatic animals, including several sharks. Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) : Located along the TTC Line 1 subway line (Museum station), this is one of Toronto’s signature museums. Current exhibitions include a multisensory way to experience different ecosystems.

: Located along the TTC Line 1 subway line (Museum station), this is one of Toronto’s signature museums. Current exhibitions include a multisensory way to experience different ecosystems. The Toronto Zoo: Escape city life by going to the northeastern edge of the city by checking out the Toronto Zoo. There are hundreds of animals on the tree-lined property with a focus on conservation. To get to the zoo by public transit, it’s accessible by the TTC but if you’re coming from downtown, you might want to take the GO Transit Lakeshore East train to Rouge Hill GO station and transfer to the TTC to cut down on travel time.

Getting discounts through Greater Toronto Area Presto transit fare card

For those getting around the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) by transit such as the TTC (Toronto Transit Commission), GO Transit, UP Express, MiWay, Brampton Transit, York Region Transit or Durham Region Transit, a Presto fare card allows a rider to pay their fare electronically.

It can be used through a physical card ($4) or a digital card (free) on a cellphone via Apple Wallet or Google Wallet.

Through a program called Presto Perks, if a rider shows the card it can help them access discounts at attractions, restaurants and events.

For example, a person can get 15 per cent off their admission price at the CN Tower or Ripley’s Aquarium. Certain restaurants offer discounts up to 20 per cent on menu items.

Shooting your shot… for social media

For anyone looking to capture shots of Toronto to post on social media or anyone who just wants a spot to take in the city, several publicly accessible spots offer great views of the skyline:

Humber Bay Park West : This narrow park near the Humber River in Etobicoke juts a considerable distance into Lake Ontario. It offers a broad yet terrific eastern view of Toronto. The park is serene when it gets dark and is a good vantage point at sunrise. It’s accessible by the TTC’s 501 Queen, 507 Long Branch and 508 Lake Shore streetcars. It’s also a short drive from GO Transit’s Mimico station on the Lakeshore West train line.

: This narrow park near the Humber River in Etobicoke juts a considerable distance into Lake Ontario. It offers a broad yet terrific eastern view of Toronto. The park is serene when it gets dark and is a good vantage point at sunrise. It’s accessible by the TTC’s 501 Queen, 507 Long Branch and 508 Lake Shore streetcars. It’s also a short drive from GO Transit’s Mimico station on the Lakeshore West train line. Jennifer Kateryna Koval’s’kyj Park / Polson Pier : It’s a small park, but offers a grand view of downtown Toronto right on the edge of the harbour. Nearby is a massive redevelopment that’s seeing a lot more green space added next to an extension of the Don River. It’s located at the western end of Polson Street in Toronto’s Port Lands. The TTC’s 114 Queens Quay East bus serves Commissioners Street and the park is about a 10-minute southwest.

: It’s a small park, but offers a grand view of downtown Toronto right on the edge of the harbour. Nearby is a massive redevelopment that’s seeing a lot more green space added next to an extension of the Don River. It’s located at the western end of Polson Street in Toronto’s Port Lands. The TTC’s 114 Queens Quay East bus serves Commissioners Street and the park is about a 10-minute southwest. Riverdale Park East : Located on Broadview Avenue south of Danforth Avenue and the TTC’s Line 2 Broadview station, the top of Riverdale Park East faces west to give you a panoramic view of Toronto. It’s a view not to be missed, especially at sunset. There is limited parking on Broadview Avenue and it’s accessible by the TTC’s 504 King, 505 Dundas and 508 Lake Shore streetcars.

: Located on Broadview Avenue south of Danforth Avenue and the TTC’s Line 2 Broadview station, the top of Riverdale Park East faces west to give you a panoramic view of Toronto. It’s a view not to be missed, especially at sunset. There is limited parking on Broadview Avenue and it’s accessible by the TTC’s 504 King, 505 Dundas and 508 Lake Shore streetcars. The Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square: For the 2015 Toronto Pan-Am/Parapan, a massive 3D sign spelling out Toronto was installed in front of city hall. The temporary sign proved so popular for selfies and photos that the City of Toronto replaced it with a large, permanent version. It lights up at night and also features artistic vinyl wraps. It’s a short walk away from the TTC’s Line 1 Queen station and the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

Exploring the outdoors and Toronto’s neighbourhoods

No matter where you’re staying in Toronto, there are outdoor spaces to get some exercise or sit passively. A full Toronto parks directory can be found here. However, here are several signature public spaces worth visiting:

Colonel Samuel Smith Park : This Etobicoke park on the edge of Lake Ontario is a notable bird-watching destination. In the winter, there is also an outdoor skating rink. It’s about an eight-to-10-minute walk south of Humber College Lakeshore Campus where the TTC’s 44 and 944 Kipling buses end.

: This Etobicoke park on the edge of Lake Ontario is a notable bird-watching destination. In the winter, there is also an outdoor skating rink. It’s about an eight-to-10-minute walk south of Humber College Lakeshore Campus where the TTC’s 44 and 944 Kipling buses end. Étienne Brûlé Park : Nestled alongside the Humber River and just below the TTC’s Line 2 Old Mill station, Étienne Brûlé Park has walking trails that go along the river. This spot is also popular every fall for people to watch salmon migrating north.

: Nestled alongside the Humber River and just below the TTC’s Line 2 Old Mill station, Étienne Brûlé Park has walking trails that go along the river. This spot is also popular every fall for people to watch salmon migrating north. Guild Park and Gardens : Located in Scarborough’s Guildwood neighbourhood, the park is home to many artistic sculptures and stunning garden spaces. The Guild Park and Gardens is about a 20-minute walk south of GO Transit’s Guildwood station on the Lakeshore East train line, or it can be accessed by the TTC’s 116 Morningside bus.

: Located in Scarborough’s Guildwood neighbourhood, the park is home to many artistic sculptures and stunning garden spaces. The Guild Park and Gardens is about a 20-minute walk south of GO Transit’s Guildwood station on the Lakeshore East train line, or it can be accessed by the TTC’s 116 Morningside bus. Harbourfront : For anyone staying close to the water in downtown Toronto, head on over the harbourfront area. Paths take pedestrians and cyclists right along the harbour’s edge and there are multiple restaurants, shops and other public spaces worth visiting. Love Park with its massive heart-shaped pond at York Street and Queens Quay is the newest public space in the area.

: For anyone staying close to the water in downtown Toronto, head on over the harbourfront area. Paths take pedestrians and cyclists right along the harbour’s edge and there are multiple restaurants, shops and other public spaces worth visiting. with its massive heart-shaped pond at York Street and Queens Quay is the newest public space in the area. High Park : Similar to New York City’s Central Park, High Park offers a massive escape from bustling city life without having to leave the urban centre. The High Park Animal Display is a must-visit spot and there’s no charge to visit. The park is a short walk south from the TTC’s Line 2 Keele and High Park subway stations.

: Similar to New York City’s Central Park, High Park offers a massive escape from bustling city life without having to leave the urban centre. The is a must-visit spot and there’s no charge to visit. The park is a short walk south from the TTC’s Line 2 Keele and High Park subway stations. Humber Arboretum : Located on the grounds of Humber Polytechnic’s North campus in north Etobicoke, there are extensive gardens and spaces to go walking. TTC, MiWay, York Region Transit, Brampton Transit and GO Transit all service the north campus .

: Located on the grounds of Humber Polytechnic’s North campus in north Etobicoke, there are extensive gardens and spaces to go walking. TTC, MiWay, York Region Transit, Brampton Transit and GO Transit all . Riverdale Farm : This small farm, which was the site of the original Toronto Zoo, is a popular spot for locals on the northeastern edge of downtown. There is no admission cost and there are a variety of animals on display. It’s around a 20-minute walk south of the TTC’s Line 2 Castle Frank subway station or an eight-minute walk east of the 65 Parliament bus route on Parliament Street.

: This small farm, which was the site of the original Toronto Zoo, is a popular spot for locals on the northeastern edge of downtown. There is no admission cost and there are a variety of animals on display. It’s around a 20-minute walk south of the TTC’s Line 2 Castle Frank subway station or an eight-minute walk east of the 65 Parliament bus route on Parliament Street. Toronto Botanical Garden : This North York gem offers a beautiful environment to stroll through. The facility offers year-round events too. It’s accessible by the TTC’s 51 Leslie, 54 Lawrence East or 162 Lawrence-Donway buses.

: This North York gem offers a beautiful environment to stroll through. The facility offers year-round events too. It’s accessible by the TTC’s 51 Leslie, 54 Lawrence East or 162 Lawrence-Donway buses. Toronto Island Park: Toronto Island Park offers a terrific view looking north toward downtown and has plenty of paths to walk or cycle on. It is only accessible by water taxi or by the City of Toronto’s ferries, which go to Ward’s Island, Centre Island or Hanlan’s Point — three areas that make up the broader park.

For those who want to check out different neighbourhoods, Destination Toronto put together guides for various areas across the city.

CityNews regularly showcases hyperlocal programs and initiatives across Toronto through Your Community, which might provide additional inspiration for things to check out.

Extend the Taylor Swift Toronto experience outside of the city, or escape the crowds

Whether you’re looking to expand your Taylor Swift Toronto concert experience or escape the big city with its crowds and traffic, there are accessible options farther away worth considering.

One of the likely spots to see increased interest, especially for visitors from farther away, is Niagara Falls. Tourism officials said they have seen a spike in inquiries as they prepare to kick off winter programming.

“This is a big time of year for us in any case, and having the Taylor Swift tour layered on top of course is a great advantage,” Janice Thomson, the president and CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism, told CityNews.

“We can’t imagine anyone visiting Toronto and not wanting to check Niagara Falls off of their bucket list … it would be a real shame to get as close as they are being in Toronto when it’s not far.”

In addition to seeing the waterfalls and all the other attractions (e.g. journey behind the falls, casinos, the zipline, helicopter tours, Skylon Tower etc.) that makeup Niagara Falls, the Winter Festival of Lights begins on Nov. 16 and runs until Jan. 5.

“It’s Canada’s largest free outdoor light festival. It’s now in its 42nd year. It’s one of those things Niagara Falls is extremely proud of delivering every year,” she said.

“We have over three million lights. We have 75 displays. Every year we introduce more interactive displays and there’s always something new to see.”

Fireworks and nightly light shows on the waterfalls are part of the experience too. Dubbed the hot chocolate trail, visitors were also encouraged to visit up to 25 different shops serving variations of hot chocolate.

As for getting to Niagara Falls, it can take 90 minutes to two hours to drive to Niagara Falls from downtown Toronto. However, GO Transit offers bus and train service to Niagara Falls. Private bus companies like FlixBus and MegaBus also have bus services from the Union Station Bus Terminal.

For ideas on the many other places and events to visit in Ontario, check out Destination Ontario’s website.

Click here to read more of CityNews’ Taylor Swift Toronto coverage.