Trial date set for 2018 World Junior players charged in London, Ont.

Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada logo is seen at an event in Toronto on Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017. (Frank Gunn/CP).

By Paul D. Grant, Sportsnet

Posted November 13, 2024 6:01 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2024 6:02 am.

The trial for five players on the Canadian 2018 world junior hockey team charged with sexual assault will begin on April 22, 2025, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

The Superior Court jury trial is set for London, Ont., and is expected to take eight weeks, immediately following the selection of the jury.

Judge Bruce Thomas, who has presided over most of the pre-trial hearings for the case, determined the trial date during a virtual meeting with the Crown and defence attorneys on Tuesday in London, Ont. The judge rejected an alternative trial date in September 2025.

The case had been in judicial pre-trial hearings over the summer, some of them previously in front of Justice Renee Pomerance. Thomas, an acting regional senior justice, is now overseeing the trial hearings. 

Charged with one count each of sexual assault are former NHLers Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Carter Hart and Alex Formenton. Michael McLeod has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, including one relating to aiding someone else in the offence.

Ottawa Senators’ Alex Formenton; New Jersey Devils defenceman Cal Foote; New Jersey Devils’ Michael McLeod; Calgary Flames centre Dillon Dube; and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Matt Slocum, Paul Sancya, Corey Sipkin.

NHL teams did not re-sign the players over the summer, making them unrestricted free agents. Dube and McLeod signed with KHL teams; McLeod is reportedly no longer with his KHL team.

In May 2022, a report revealed that Hockey Canada had settled a civil lawsuit with a woman in London after she alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight men, including members of the 2018 men’s world junior team, following an event honouring the team in June 2018.

The London Police Service launched an investigation in the summer of 2018 and closed it in February 2019. Investigators concluded that there was insufficient evidence to lay charges. Alongside widespread scrutiny of Hockey Canada’s handling of the situation, London police reopened their investigation in July 2022. 

The next set of pre-trial motions is scheduled to begin Nov. 25, 2024, in London, Ont.

Top Stories

Trump's appointees have criticized Trudeau, warned of border issues with Canada
Trump's appointees have criticized Trudeau, warned of border issues with Canada

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's second administration is filling up with some of his most loyal supporters and many of the people landing top jobs have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and...

1h ago

City of Brampton reaches tentative agreement with striking workers, union says
City of Brampton reaches tentative agreement with striking workers, union says

The City of Brampton has reached a tentative agreement with striking workers who walked off the job last week in a bid for higher wages, the Canadian Union of Public Employees said late Tuesday evening. “We...

9h ago

Male youth injured in Mississauga stabbing: police
Male youth injured in Mississauga stabbing: police

A male youth is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Mississauga on Tuesday night. Peel Regional Police (PRP) said officers were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Kirwin Avenue at...

0m ago

Two-alarm fire at Scarborough long-term care home under investigation
Two-alarm fire at Scarborough long-term care home under investigation

Officials are investigating the circumstances of an early-morning two-alarm fire at a long-term care home in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Fieldstone Commons Care Community in the Ellesmere...

58m ago

