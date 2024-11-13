Neethan Shan named new TDSB chair

Ward 17 Trustee Neethan Shan has been acclaimed as the new Chair of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB).

The position was left empty when former Chair Rachel Chernos Lin left to run for city council in Toronto’s Ward 15 – Don Valley West in byelection earlier this month.

Shan was named Acting Chair in July 2024.

He will be the first Chair of the TDSB of South Asian descent. He was first elected as Ward 21 trustee in 2016 and returned to the board during the 2022 in Ward 17.

Shan has also served as co-chair of the Equity Policy Community Advisory Committee and created a Youth Leadership Committee last spring.

During the TDSB meeting, Ward 19 Trustee Zakir Patel was also elected Vice Chair. He was first elected to the board in 2018.