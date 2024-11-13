Neethan Shan named new TDSB chair

Neethan Shan has been acclaimed as the new TDSB Chair.
Neethan Shan has been acclaimed as the new TDSB Chair. X/@TDSB

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 13, 2024 11:55 pm.

Ward 17 Trustee Neethan Shan has been acclaimed as the new Chair of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB).

The position was left empty when former Chair Rachel Chernos Lin left to run for city council in Toronto’s Ward 15 – Don Valley West in byelection earlier this month.

Shan was named Acting Chair in July 2024.

He will be the first Chair of the TDSB of South Asian descent. He was first elected as Ward 21 trustee in 2016 and returned to the board during the 2022 in Ward 17.

Shan has also served as co-chair of the Equity Policy Community Advisory Committee and created a Youth Leadership Committee last spring.

During the TDSB meeting, Ward 19 Trustee Zakir Patel was also elected Vice Chair. He was first elected to the board in 2018.

Top Stories

Removal of bike lanes will cost $48M: City of Toronto report
Removal of bike lanes will cost $48M: City of Toronto report

A highly anticipated report on the potential removal of bike lanes on major routes in Toronto says the cost of removing the lanes will be $48 million. That is on top of the $27 million that was spent...

6h ago

'You'll have to check that': Autistic child's weighted stuffed animal not fit to board flight
'You'll have to check that': Autistic child's weighted stuffed animal not fit to board flight

A Peterborough mother is speaking out after an incident with pre-boarding screening agents involving her three-year old son who has non-verbal autism. It happened during a recent trip Ashley Demers,...

8h ago

Republicans win 218 US House seats, giving Donald Trump and the party control of government
Republicans win 218 US House seats, giving Donald Trump and the party control of government

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won enough seats to control the U.S. House, completing the party’s sweep into power and securing their hold on U.S. government alongside President-elect Donald Trump. A...

1h ago

Man struck by truck in hit-and-run near Evergreen Brickworks
Man struck by truck in hit-and-run near Evergreen Brickworks

A man has been struck by a truck near Evergreen Brickworks Wednesday evening. Police were called to the area at Bayview Avenue and Evergreen Brickworks just after 6:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian...

3h ago

