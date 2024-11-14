Suspect sought after woman allegedly assaulted outside midtown daycare

Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was assaulted outside a daycare centre in midtown on Wednesday.

Investigators say around 4:30 p.m. a woman was picking up her child from the Chabad of Midtown daycare on Bathurst St. south of St. Clair Avenue when a man approached her and allegedly assaulted her before fleeing the area on foot.

Police say the woman suffered minor injuries in the attack and that she did not know her attacker.

The man is described as 30 to 35 years old, approximately 175 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodless puffer jacket, burgundy-coloured pants with a white drawstring and was carrying a blue plastic bag.

Police add the Hate Crime Unit has been notified.