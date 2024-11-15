Canadian man charged with attempting to smuggle 40kg of cannabis to the UK

A cannabis plant is shown
A cannabis plant is shown in Quebec on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By John Marchesan

Posted November 15, 2024 2:55 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2024 2:57 pm.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempting to import almost 40 kilograms of cannabis into the United Kingdom.

The RCMP say a man arrived at Pearson Airport on Oct. 21 with a scheduled departure to London when the Canada Border Services Agency discovered the drugs concealed in his luggage.

Authorities say the street value of the cannabis seized was C$120,000.

Zubir Mahida has been charged with export contrary to section 11(2) of the Cannabis Act. If convicted he faces up to 14 years in prison.

“Cannabis is decriminalized in Canada but it is illegal to carry any amount of cannabis on international flights and amounts exceeding personal use, on domestic flights,” said Insp. John McMath with the RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment. “This case highlights the fact that if a passenger chooses to smuggle cannabis, serious criminal drug smuggling charges will apply.”

Mahida was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in a Brampton courtroom on Nov. 28 to address the charge.

