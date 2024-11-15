‘Listening and getting it done’: New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election

By Richard Southern and John Marchesan

Posted November 15, 2024 1:25 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2024 1:44 pm.

The latest Progressive Conservative party ad featuring Premier Doug Ford could signal what hot-button issues the party plans to run on in the next provincial election.

The new ad shows the premier driving around in his car and meeting with people while promoting the fact he gives his phone number out to “absolutely everyone.” He then goes on to touch on some recent policy announcements such as congestion.

“They tell me, Doug, I’m sick of being stuck in traffic. It never ends. That’s why we’re building new roads, highways, transit,” Ford says.

Notably, Ford does not mention his 401 tunnel proposal but he does touch on his move to eliminate bike lanes on some Toronto streets while taking a shot at the Liberal party.

“Unlike Bonnie Crombie’s Liberals, we’ll never put a toll on your trip or a bike lane on a major road.”

Ford also broaches the topic of supervised consumption sites.

“People don’t want drug injection sites next to schools and playgrounds, that’s why we’re closing them down,” Ford says of the decision to close 10 of 17 provincially regulated consumption sites next March despite the concerns raised by health workers, advocates and users of the sites.

While Ford closes by saying it’s about “listening and getting it done for the people,” Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner says the premier is missing the mark when it comes to issues Ontarians care about.

“To actually start addressing the issues that people are telling your government they want action on – building homes that most people can afford, having access to better health care services.”

Some see the ad as a sign the party may be looking to run a potential early election around these issues and veteran pollster John Wright tells 680 NewsRadio it could signal the party is looking to make inroads in downtown Toronto.

“When you look at the St. Paul’s riding, which effectively had been Liberal for so many years and has now gone Tory, there’s change in the air and he might be simply aligning himself with some of those same issues that are downtown Toronto.”

