Oshawa man charged with sexual assault stemming from 2018 incident

A Durham Regional Police sexual assault investigation that began in 2018 concluded on Thursday with the arrest of a 32-year-old Oshawa man.

Investigators say a female was leaving a bar in downtown Whitby nearly six years ago when the suspect approached her.

“The victim was looking for a hire-for-service ride to go home when the suspect approached her in his vehicle, offering a ride,” a police release outlined.

“The suspect drove the victim to an empty parking lot where he sexually assaulted her,” Durham police allege in the release before adding that the suspect dropped the woman off near a convenience store in the Courtice area.”

The case went cold for years before investigators say they received new evidence in 2024 that led them to begin investigating an Oshawa man.

On Thursday, they arrested Sopan Pusparajah and charged him with sexual assault.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.