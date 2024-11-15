Oshawa man charged with sexual assault stemming from 2018 incident

Sopan Pusparajah, 32 of Oshawa, has been charged with sexual assault. Durham Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 15, 2024 1:31 pm.

A Durham Regional Police sexual assault investigation that began in 2018 concluded on Thursday with the arrest of a 32-year-old Oshawa man.

Investigators say a female was leaving a bar in downtown Whitby nearly six years ago when the suspect approached her.

“The victim was looking for a hire-for-service ride to go home when the suspect approached her in his vehicle, offering a ride,” a police release outlined.

“The suspect drove the victim to an empty parking lot where he sexually assaulted her,” Durham police allege in the release before adding that the suspect dropped the woman off near a convenience store in the Courtice area.”

The case went cold for years before investigators say they received new evidence in 2024 that led them to begin investigating an Oshawa man.

On Thursday, they arrested Sopan Pusparajah and charged him with sexual assault.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough
4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough

Four people are in hospital after a police chase in Scarborough early Friday morning. Toronto police say an individual called police after receiving a "concerning message" from a friend. The message...

10m ago

Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail
Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically...

1h ago

Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190

Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by "well-organized" fraudsters. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being ripped...

14m ago

'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election
'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election

The latest Progressive Conservative party ad featuring Premier Doug Ford could signal what hot-button issues the party plans to run on in the next provincial election. The new ad shows the premier driving...

9m ago

