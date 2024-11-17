The Toronto Argonauts have defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 to win the 111th Grey Cup.

The Argos were led by Grey Cup MVP Dejon Brissett who managed three receptions for 45 yards and the game winning touchdown, in Toronto’s second cup win in the last three years.

The win marks the ninth time Toronto has defeated a team from Winnipeg in a Grey Cup Final in nine contests – with the most recent being 2022 — and their 20th all-time.

Nick Arbuckle was named the Grey Cup’s Most Outstanding Canadian after managing to throw 26 of 37 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns throughout the game.

Game Summary

The Bombers didn’t have the ideal start to the game after winning the coin toss and receiving the opening kickoff. On the first play of their opening drive, Winnipeg took a penalty, which set them back five yards, before quarterback Zach Collaros threw back-to-back incomplete passes forcing a third down punt.

The Argos however were able to start hotter than their counterparts. Some early completed passes from Nick Arbuckle helped the double blue march the field and get down to the one yard line. The Argos drive however was halted by the Bombers, and they were forced to settle for a field goal from Lirim Hajrullahu.

The Bombers second drive matched their first, as Collaros threw back-to-back incomplete passes leading to the Bombers punting on third down once again.

The Bombers defense came out ready for the Argos second drive of the game. Arbuckle was able to throw some more completed passes, however Ka’Deem Carry and Damonte Coxie were brought down in the back field.

Collaros finally made a pass to open the Bombers third drive of the game, as he threw a bomb down field to Ontaria Wilson for a 49 yard gain. The deep pass led to a QB keeper from the three yard line for Terry Wilson, for the first touchdown of the game.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers led 7-3 after the first quarter.

The Argos started the second quarter with a pair of two-and-outs, after gaining five and three yards in both drives.

Despite also starting the second with a two-out-and, the Bombers managed to move the ball down the field thanks to a 17 yard run from Brady Oliveira and a couple of passes over 20 years from Collaros. The drive however ended with Collaros getting sacked on second and goal, leading to a field goal from Sergio Castillo.

Looking to respond the Bombers field goal, the Argos marched the field picking up 62 yards in five plays – the longest of which being a 39 yard pass from Arbuckle to Makai Polk. The drive was once again capped by a field goal from Hajrullahu.

On the first play after the Toronto field goal, Argo’s Benjie Franklin made an athletic grab to intercept Collaros’ deep pass, getting the first turnover of the game.

With the Argos offence back on the field, the double blue managed to get the ball back into field goal range, where Hajrullahu managed to fight through pain from an injury suffered on the previous attempt and hit his third field goal of the night.

The Bombers took a pair of knees to end the half up by one, sitting at 10-9.

The Jonas Brothers rocked the half time show in Vancouver, swapping between their it songs as a group and from their time as solo artists.

The third quarter started pretty much the same way as the first half. The Argos managed to complete some more passes, but were ultimately forced to punt from midfield. The kick did go out of bounds, scoring a rouge for the double blue, and leveling the game at 10.

The Argos were able to quickly get the ball back after forcing another Bombers two-and-out. Staring their drive from their own eight yard line. After a few plays and advancing to their on 53. On 2nd & 10, Arbuckle fumbled the ball as he was sacked in the backfield, however the Argos were able to recover. On third down, Toronto punted away and during the return, Lucky Whitehead fumbled the ball, and Toronto managed to recover it. The next play, Arbuckle found Kevin Mitel who managed to take the ball up the sideline and into the endzone for the Argos first touchdown of the game.

With all the momentum still with the double blue, the Argos defense managed to force another Winnipeg two-and-out. However, the Argos possession only lasted one play after Arbuckle’s pass was picked off by Terrell Bonds.

Oliveria looked to try and get his team back into the game starting the Bombers drive with a 35 yard run. However, a three yard run and an incomplete pass led to a field goal by Castillo. During the incomplete pass, Collaros ran off the field as his finger was bleeding and he headed down the tunnel to get stitches.

The Argos offence was looking like they weren’t going to be on the field for very long after they were forced to punt after three passing plays. However, a penalty taking by the Bombers after blocking Toronto’s punt, gave possession back to the Argos to end the third quarter. Toronto led 17-13 after three.

To start the fourth, Arbuckle threw his second interception of the half, this time intercepted by Willie Jefferson at the line of scrimmage. With the Bombers offence back on the field, Collaros took back-to-back shots to the endzone, with the first attempt nearly being picked off and the second falling incomplete. The Bombers ultimately settled for a field goal to bring the game back within one point.

Up by one, the Carey led the Argos down the field carrying the ball four times for 34 yards, before Arbuckle threw a dart 17 yards to Dejon Brissett in the endzone to increase the lead to eight.

Looking to respond to the Argos latest TD, Collaros looked to take a shot down field, however, DaShaun Amos got between Collaros and his target and intercepted the ball and returned it within Winnipeg’s 20, giving Toronto great field position. A penalty and two plays later Hajrullahu increased the Argos lead once again.

After a short delay for a streaker, the Bombers offence was back to work with Collaros throwing a couple more completed passes. However, after advancing the ball to Toronto’s side of the field the Bombers QB threw his fourth interception of the half, this time picked off by Robert Priester, who managed to return the ball 61 yards to the house.

The Bombers offence again took to the field, however, Collaros threw his fifth interception of the game, nearly leading to back-to-back pick 6s, however the Argo’s defense was stopped just shy of the goal line. Carey carried the ball the rest of the four yards on the next play to put Toronto’s score over 40.