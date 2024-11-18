More Canadian girls playing organized sports, but still lagging behind boys, study shows

Organized sports girls
Parents watch a Blue Bombers High School Girls Flag Football League game between Elmwood and CSLR in Winnipeg, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2024 8:59 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2024 9:01 am.

A new study shows that more Canadian girls are participating in organized sports but are still lagging behind boys.

The Rally Report was commissioned by Canadian Women & Sport and done by IMI Consulting.

More than 5,000 Canadians, including 2,000 girls and women, responded to the study.

The report shows that 63 per cent of Canadian girls play organized sports weekly, compared to 68 per cent of boys.

Despite this, nearly four in ten girls are still missing out on the benefits of sport, a number that rises to five in ten by age 16.

Adolescence and the middle teenage years seem to take a toll on girls’ participation in sports with the report finding that dropout rates increase at age 16 and accelerate through their late teens, with more than one in five leaving sport during adolescence.

The report found a few reasons why dropout rates surge in girls’ teen years.

Two in five girls report that comments about their appearance, clothing, or religious attire impact their participation in sports.

One in two girls said participating in sport positively influences their body image, though one in three report that comments about their bodies undermine their confidence.

Nearly one in two girls aged 13 to 18 feel that their menstrual cycle impacts their participation in sport.

Canadian Women & Sport is a national non-profit with a 43-year history of work as the leading voice and authority on women and sport.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

30m ago

You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw
You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw

Attention Swifties: you could win two tickets to see Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour at her final show in Toronto on Nov. 23. The giveaway is part of 680 NewsRadio's 50/50 Fortune draw in support of Food4Kids...
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system. Trudeau released a nearly...

15h ago

Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup
Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup

The Toronto Argonauts have defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 to win the 111th Grey Cup. The Argos were led by Dejon Brissett who managed three receptions for 45 yards and the game winning touchdown,...

40m ago

Top Stories

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

30m ago

You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw
You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw

Attention Swifties: you could win two tickets to see Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour at her final show in Toronto on Nov. 23. The giveaway is part of 680 NewsRadio's 50/50 Fortune draw in support of Food4Kids...
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system. Trudeau released a nearly...

15h ago

Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup
Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup

The Toronto Argonauts have defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 to win the 111th Grey Cup. The Argos were led by Dejon Brissett who managed three receptions for 45 yards and the game winning touchdown,...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide

Rhianne Campbell explains how intimate partner violence is impacting the region of Durham.

16h ago

2:11
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 

The festive season has arrived at one of Toronto's most iconic holiday experiences and of course this year, part of that experience is dedicated to Taylor Swift. Rob Leth caught up with shoppers, and Swifties, and files this report.

2:56
A beloved Toronto bar is permanently closing after nearly four decades in business
A beloved Toronto bar is permanently closing after nearly four decades in business

Squirly's known for its colourfully painted exterior and quirky charm, is closing down for good tonight after 36 years on Queen Street West.

2:15
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania

From hotels and restaurants to animal shelters and gyms, Toronto businesses are aligning themselves with the historic Eras Tour. Michelle Mackey reports on the Swiftie brand takeover.
2:01
Jays Care gives Swift fans surprise of a lifetime
Jays Care gives Swift fans surprise of a lifetime

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with a huge Taylor Swift fan that was surprised with tickets to her show from the Jays Care Foundation.
More Videos