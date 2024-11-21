5 members of motorcycle clubs charged in Cambridge robbery

Four members of the Hell Angels Motorcycle Club and one member of the Red Devils Motorcycle Club have been charged in connection with a robbery in Cambridge back in September.

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation was launched after the robbery on Sept. 21.

A month later, on Oct. 17, two search warrants were executed in Cambridge and Kitchener, and another two were executed on Oct. 24 in Seaforth and Whitby.

As a result, 17 firearms were allegedly seized along with a prohibited device, ammunition, nine magazines, stolen property, multiple cell phones and a quantity of unknown pills.

A total of 14 charges were laid against five people. Four have been charged and are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26, while one is still outstanding, and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Brandon Anderson-Groves, 29, of Northumberland County, is wanted on one robbery charge.