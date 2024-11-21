Canada obligated under international law to arrest Netanyahu if he enters country: Trudeau

If Benjamin Netanyahu stepped foot in Canada, he would be arrested, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Thursday after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Israeli Prime Minister.

Also included in the warrant are Netanyahu’s former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and a Hamas leader.

Trudeau was in Newmarket on Thursday to make a GST announcement when a reporter reminded him that under the warrants, Canadian law enforcement would be obligated to arrest Netanyahu if he entered the country.

When asked if he would allow the arrest to happen, he replied:

“As Canada has always said, it’s really important that everyone abide by international law, this is something we have been calling on since the beginning of the conflict,” a grim-looking Trudeau replied.

“We are one of the founding members of the International Criminal Court (ICC),” he added. “We stand up for international law and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts. This is just who we are as Canadians.”

The announcement quickly drew both praise and condemnation.

“We are ashamed that Canada would align itself with such a politicized decision,” the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs wrote in a social media post.

“By doing so, Canada undermines international law, strains its alliance with the U.S., and harms its relationship with Israel. This decision erodes Canada’s role as a principled advocate for fairness and justice on the global stage.”

We are ashamed that Canada would align itself with such a politicized decision.



By doing so, Canada undermines international law, strains its alliance with the U.S., and harms its relationship with Israel. This decision erodes Canada’s role as a principled advocate for fairness… pic.twitter.com/2hUm2vDKFu — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) November 21, 2024

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) applauded Trudeau’s backing of ICC — the world’s top war-crimes court.

“Today, the Prime Minister took a step in this direction by accepting that Canada would recognize these ICC arrest warrants. This means that Netanyahu and Gallant would be arrested if they stepped foot in Canada.

This is an important moment. Canada has chosen to do the right thing.”

The warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant allege Israel has used food as a weapon in its campaign against Hamas in Gaza. Israeli officials deny that charge.

The court also issued an arrest warrant for Mohammed Deif — the head of Hamas’ armed wing for his role in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, was quick to condemn the arrest warrant against him, saying Israel “rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions” by the court.

In a statement released by his office, he said: “There is nothing more just than the war that Israel has been waging in Gaza.”

With files from The Associated Press