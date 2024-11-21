International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas officials

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses lawmakers in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem. Monday Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

By Molly Quell, The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2024 7:03 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2024 7:26 am.

THE HAGUE (AP) — The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense minister and Hamas officials, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity over the war in Gaza and the October 2023 attacks that triggered Israel’s offensive in the Palestinian territory.

The decision turns Netanyahu and the others into internationally wanted suspects and is likely to further isolate them and complicate efforts to negotiate a cease-fire to end the 13-month conflict. But its practical implications could be limited since Israel and its major ally, the United States, are not members of the court and several of the Hamas officials have been subsequently killed in the conflict.

Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders have condemned ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request for warrants as disgraceful and antisemitic. U.S. President Joe Biden also blasted the prosecutor and expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas. Hamas also slammed the request.

Top Stories

Son arrested after fatally stabbing father at Scarborough home: police
Son arrested after fatally stabbing father at Scarborough home: police

A man is dead, and the victim's son is in police custody following a stabbing at a home in Scarborough. Toronto Paramedic Services tells CityNews that EMS was called to a residence on Whitley Castle...

updated

1h ago

Large sinkhole shuts down Toronto's Parkside Drive after flooding
Large sinkhole shuts down Toronto's Parkside Drive after flooding

A section of Parkside Drive in Toronto was forced to close due to a sinkhole resulting from flooding on Wednesday night. The City of Toronto's main roads account for X tweeted just after 9 p.m. that...

7m ago

Toronto's Liberty Village residents spark concerns over 'aggressive' coyotes in neighbourhood
Toronto's Liberty Village residents spark concerns over 'aggressive' coyotes in neighbourhood

Residents of Toronto's Liberty Village are speaking out about a recent increase in encounters with aggressive coyotes. Bianca Tedesco tells CityNews that a coyote lunged at and grabbed her dog, London,...

2h ago

4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen
4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen

A four-month-old baby is dead after being reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area. Police were called to a Toronto Community Housing building on Roselawn...

13h ago

