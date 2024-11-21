Are we at risk of a nuclear war?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, this week marked 1,000 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin has updated Russia’s nuclear doctrine in response to U.S. President Joe Biden authorizing long-range missiles for the Ukrainian military. Experts say the world’s nuclear temperature just went up.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump is set to take back the Oval Office in January. He has threatened to pull U.S. support for Ukraine entirely. He has said he will end the war on his first day in power.

The fate of Ukraine hangs in the balance.

Professor Elliot Tepper is Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University explains the ongoing situation.