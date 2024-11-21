The Big Story

Are we at risk of a nuclear war?

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on Nov. 19, 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on Nov. 19, 2024. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 21, 2024 7:12 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, this week marked 1,000 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin has updated Russia’s nuclear doctrine in response to U.S. President Joe Biden authorizing long-range missiles for the Ukrainian military. Experts say the world’s nuclear temperature just went up.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump is set to take back the Oval Office in January. He has threatened to pull U.S. support for Ukraine entirely. He has said he will end the war on his first day in power.

The fate of Ukraine hangs in the balance.

Professor Elliot Tepper is Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University explains the ongoing situation.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

Son arrested after fatally stabbing father at Scarborough home: police
Son arrested after fatally stabbing father at Scarborough home: police

A man is dead, and the victim's son is in police custody following a stabbing at a home in Scarborough. Toronto Paramedic Services tells CityNews that EMS was called to a residence on Whitley Castle...

updated

1h ago

Large sinkhole shuts down Toronto's Parkside Drive after flooding
Large sinkhole shuts down Toronto's Parkside Drive after flooding

A section of Parkside Drive in Toronto was forced to close due to a sinkhole resulting from flooding on Wednesday night. The City of Toronto's main roads account for X tweeted just after 9 p.m. that...

6m ago

Toronto's Liberty Village residents spark concerns over 'aggressive' coyotes in neighbourhood
Toronto's Liberty Village residents spark concerns over 'aggressive' coyotes in neighbourhood

Residents of Toronto's Liberty Village are speaking out about a recent increase in encounters with aggressive coyotes. Bianca Tedesco tells CityNews that a coyote lunged at and grabbed her dog, London,...

2h ago

4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen
4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen

A four-month-old baby is dead after being reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area. Police were called to a Toronto Community Housing building on Roselawn...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area

Police are investigating after a 4-month-old infant dies in hospital after being reported missing in midtown area. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

2:21
Family calls for improved school bus safety after daughter was struck and killed last month
Family calls for improved school bus safety after daughter was struck and killed last month

The family of a young woman that was struck and killed by a school bus in a Beaches neighbourhood are speaking out about the rising number of school bus fatalities in the GTA and asking why safety practices have remained largely unimplemented.

15h ago

2:11
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto

A four-month-old baby has died after being reported missing by a family member in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area.

17h ago

3:12
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental

A Thornhill couple reached out to Speakers Corner after finding out their home was listed for rent on Airbnb without their knowledge.

20h ago

2:37
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day

Liberty Village residents say they feel heard after Metrolinx revised a proposed plan that would have seen up to 400 dump trucks a day transporting soil from Ontario Line construction through the area's main thoroughfare. Dilshad Burman reports.

18h ago

More Videos