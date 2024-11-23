1 arrested, 1 suspect wanted after fatal double-shooting in St. Catharines

Photo of suspect wanted in connection with double shooting in St. Catharines
Photo of suspect wanted in connection with double shooting in St. Catharines on Nov. 22, 2024.

By John Marchesan

Posted November 23, 2024 8:23 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2024 8:24 pm.

One man is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect following a shooting in St. Catharines.

Niagara police say found two men suffering from gunshot wounds just after 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Division Street and Riordon Street area.

One man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second man was taken to a trauma centre outside the region in life-threatening condition.

Investigators identified one of the two suspects wanted in connection with the targeted shooting and a 47-year-old man was arrested after several hours of negotiations at a home on Churchill Street on Saturday.

Daniel Dale Rosebush of St. Catharines has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police continue to search for a second suspect, a white male approximately 35-40 years of age with a thin build, brown wavy hair and a scruffy goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded waist-length bomber style jacket, dark jeans and dark running shoes.

