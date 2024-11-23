1 arrested, 1 suspect wanted after fatal double-shooting in St. Catharines

One man is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect following a shooting in St. Catharines.

Niagara police say found two men suffering from gunshot wounds just after 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Division Street and Riordon Street area.

One man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second man was taken to a trauma centre outside the region in life-threatening condition.

Investigators identified one of the two suspects wanted in connection with the targeted shooting and a 47-year-old man was arrested after several hours of negotiations at a home on Churchill Street on Saturday.

Daniel Dale Rosebush of St. Catharines has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police continue to search for a second suspect, a white male approximately 35-40 years of age with a thin build, brown wavy hair and a scruffy goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded waist-length bomber style jacket, dark jeans and dark running shoes.