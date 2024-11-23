Anti-NATO protest in Montreal erupts in fires, smashed windows, arrests, say police

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 23, 2024 10:55 am.

Last Updated November 23, 2024 11:40 am.

Police say they’ve arrested several people following an anti-NATO protest that included two car fires and left some businesses with smashed windows.

Montreal police say they made at least three arrests following a demonstration that began late afternoon Friday.

Police say that during the march, smoke bombs were deployed, metal barriers were thrown into the street and windows of businesses and at the convention centre were smashed.

Delegates from NATO member states and partner countries are in Montreal this weekend to discuss issues including support for Ukraine, climate change and the future of the alliance.

The protest was planned by the groups Divest for Palestine and the Convergence of Anti-Capitalist Struggles, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly condemned the protests in a Saturday morning post on social media platform X, saying that “rioting is not peaceful protest and has no place in Montreal or anywhere in Canada.”

“Those who spread hate and antisemitism, use violence, loot and destroy property must be condemned and held accountable,” she added.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture says the demonstrators were completely dispersed at around 7 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2024.

Top Stories

Police release images of alleged arson suspect
Police release images of alleged arson suspect

Toronto police have released images of a person who is wanted in connection with an arson investigation. The incident happened near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road in Scarborough on Sunday, September...

15m ago

Colleges and universities face job cuts, deficits amid international student cap
Colleges and universities face job cuts, deficits amid international student cap

Ontario's colleges and universities say the federal government's cap on international students is taking a toll on the higher education sector as some schools face growing deficits, layoffs and, in at...

4h ago

Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts
Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump...

3h ago

Ottawa to deliver apology, $45M in compensation for Nunavik Inuit dog slaughter
Ottawa to deliver apology, $45M in compensation for Nunavik Inuit dog slaughter

OTTAWA — The federal government is providing $45 million in compensation to Inuit in Nunavik as part of Canada's apology for its role in the killing of sled dogs between the mid-1950s and the late 1960s. Crown-Indigenous...

4h ago

