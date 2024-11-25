SPEAKERS CORNER

Canadian veterans call for better health benefits to deal with chronic pain and other issues

Several veterans reached out to Speakers Corner after hitting road blocks with their health insurance coverage given through Veterans Affairs Canada. Pat Taney reports.

By Pat Taney

Posted November 25, 2024 1:24 pm.

A growing number of Canadian veterans are calling on the government to increase health-care benefits to help them deal with injuries they sustained while in service.

Justin Stewart, who served in the Navy, started an online petition after he hit several roadblocks in getting certain claims approved to deal with a back injury that occurred during his time in service.

“This petition is specifically for getting health and fitness related expenses covered or reimbursed for veterans.”

Stewart, who’s had claims for gym expenses, acupuncture and chiropractic therapy denied, says he’s not alone. So far, nearly 200 Veterans from across Canada have signed the petition.

“I just went through a pain program with two Afghanistan veterans who are going through the same thing.” He said. “We’re not asking for a lot. We’re looking at things such as weight loss medications as they relate to pain management, or gym memberships as they relate to weight loss and pain management.”

All measures Stewart says were recommended by doctors at a pain clinic funded by Veterans Affairs.

“They’re sending us to a doctor who’s within Veterans Affairs actual funding network and then the recommendations that are being made at this program are still being denied.”

Rosemary Cytherea, also a Veteran signed the petition after having similar challenges.

“I phoned Blue Cross, which is our military medical insurance provider and I had difficulty getting chiropractic covered. It wasn’t part of the coverage we received.”

Veterans say they have no issues getting covered for medications but when it comes to taking a more holistic approach to therapy, claims are denied. Cytherea, who is currently studying acupuncture says that needs to change.

“I can tell you that complementary therapies are bridging the gap between mainstream medical and like alternative therapies.” She said.

“I prefer to not be on medications.” Stewart added. “If we can find ways to lessen our pain without prescription medications or even in conjunction with prescription medications, then I think we should be able to pursue that as a as an avenue of treatment in general.”

Speakers Corner reached out to Veterans Affairs Canada and a spokesperson told us they provide coverage for a wide variety of benefits and services for Veterans with chronic pain.

“Each situation is unique, and applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis.” The spokesperson said. “The extent of coverage is dependent on a number of factors including what conditions the Veteran has, how the Veteran qualifies, what their health needs are and other individual circumstances.”

As for why certain claims like gym memberships are being denied, the spokesperson did not answer but said coverage is reviewed and updated on a regular basis based on the evolving needs of the Veteran.

Stewart and others hope this petition sends a clear message that change is needed now.

“They are sending us to what is supposed to be the best pain program in Canada, according to Veterans Affairs and then they’re going to ignore the recommendations made by them. I find that very interesting.”

