Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter

A mother is accusing an Etobicoke hospital of losing the remains of her stillborn baby. Cynthia Mulligan has more.

By Cynthia Mulligan

Posted November 25, 2024 2:41 pm.

Last Updated November 25, 2024 3:20 pm.

A Toronto mother is looking for answers and an apology after the hospital where she gave birth to a stillborn baby lost the infant’s body.

In fall 2021, Rachel Osbourne-Hutchinson was thrilled to be having a baby. Her pregnancy was going well, but seven weeks before she was due, Osbourne-Hutchinson thought she was going into early labour.

Her husband Chris drove her to Etobicoke General Hospital. Shortly after, she delivered a stillborn baby girl. She named her Iah, and was able briefly to hold her.

“Then the doctor came and said, [If] you do want to try [to get pregnant] again, it would be good to do an autopsy to see if it could tell you something … why this happened.’ We said ok,” explained Osbourne-Hutchinson.

At the time, she says she was told her baby would be sent to the Hospital for Sick Children to be examined. “Chris and I both signed paperwork approving the autopsy, they told us within 24 hours, her body would go to Sick Kids where they would complete the autopsy.”

Etobicoke General gave her footprints of her baby girl and she went home to grieve and arrange a funeral.

“I planned exactly what I wanted her celebration to look like,” she said.

But Osbourne-Hutchinson needed her baby’s body back first. She tried calling multiple times to find out when that would be but no one replied.

She waited weeks, and then months.

“I was concerned we weren’t hearing back from somebody, I didn’t know what to think,” Osbourne-Hutchinson recalled.

Six months after her baby was born, a grief support coordinator from SickKids Hospital called to tell her the hospital had started an investigation. Then, she received an email that stated Iah’s body did not go to the children’s hospital.

“I was just devastated, my mind started going to the worst case scenario, that my baby was out there in the cold, unprotected, by herself.”

Osbourne-Hutchinson says Etobicoke General staff told her they didn’t know where her baby’s body was either. “We don’t know what happened. That was it,” she told CityNews.

“I haven’t been able to say goodbye to her properly, it’s this lingering thing that weighs on my chest, I’m anxious all the time, this is an open wound I’m walking around with,” she added.

Almost two years later, in July of 2023, Osbourne-Hutchinson was pregnant again and about to give birth to her now one-year-old daughter when she got a phone call from an Etobicoke General employee.

“She said, ‘Oh, we have your daughter’s body, she was here the whole time.’ … They were just saying come pick her up like I left her at a daycare or something. This is two years later,” explained Osbourne-Hutchinson.

“Where was she all this time? And now, honestly, is the body you’re trying to give me even my daughter? … I have no reason to trust them,” she added.

Months went by, and Osbourne-Hutchinson refused to take the body until she got answers. She said the hospital wasn’t helpful.

She says the hospital then gave her an ultimatum through a text to a friend who had been helping her. It stated: “If we don’t hear from you or Rachel by the end of day this Friday June 14, we will be proceeding with a hospital disposal process.”

Kathryn Marshall, Osbourne-Hutchinson’s lawyer, said her client wants a DNA test to prove this is her baby’s body, adding this is a case of gross negligence.

“That was absolutely appalling … the treatment of her baby like it was just a piece of garbage,” said Marshall “I don’t understand in this country and in our medical system, a baby could just be lost … and a patient told we don’t know where your baby is.”

So far, Marshall says the hospital is not willing to provide a DNA test and has not given a reason why. “We want her baby to come home, want to know it is her baby, and put her baby to rest.”

Marshall adds she and her client also want accountability. “We want to know what went wrong, where in the process did this fall apart? What is being done by the hospital to ensure this does not happen to another mother?”

CityNews reached out to Etobicoke General Hospital, asking if there’s been an investigation, and why it won’t agree to a DNA test. 

A statement from the hospital reads in part, “We are not able to share details regarding individual patient matters.” 

The Ministry of Health tells CityNews this case is “troubling” and “rare.” Ontario’s Chief Coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer also said that if there are concerns about the identity of a body, his office would typically investigate.

Meanwhile, Osbourne-Hutchinson continues to wait for the day she can honour her lost child.

“I feel like until I get answers and I get to properly say goodbye to her and get answers I feel like I have failed that child as a mother.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes
Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes

Ontario has passed a divisive piece of legislation that will prevent municipalities from adding certain new bike lanes and remove bike lanes on three main Toronto roads. The fast-tracked bill requires...

8m ago

Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week
Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week

As the Canada Post strike enters its second week, the Crown Corporation says it's down 10 million parcels with Black Friday and the holidays rapidly approaching. Talks with a special mediator continued...

updated

1h ago

Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death
Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a mother is now facing an upgraded second-degree murder charge in the death of her four-month-old baby boy in midtown last week. TPS officers were called to a Toronto...

2h ago

Canadian veterans call for better health benefits to deal with chronic pain and other issues
Canadian veterans call for better health benefits to deal with chronic pain and other issues

A growing number of Canadian veterans are calling on the government to increase health-care benefits to help them deal with injuries they sustained while in service. Justin Stewart, who served in the...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes
Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes

Ontario has passed a divisive piece of legislation that will prevent municipalities from adding certain new bike lanes and remove bike lanes on three main Toronto roads. The fast-tracked bill requires...

8m ago

Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week
Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week

As the Canada Post strike enters its second week, the Crown Corporation says it's down 10 million parcels with Black Friday and the holidays rapidly approaching. Talks with a special mediator continued...

updated

1h ago

Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death
Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a mother is now facing an upgraded second-degree murder charge in the death of her four-month-old baby boy in midtown last week. TPS officers were called to a Toronto...

2h ago

Canadian veterans call for better health benefits to deal with chronic pain and other issues
Canadian veterans call for better health benefits to deal with chronic pain and other issues

A growing number of Canadian veterans are calling on the government to increase health-care benefits to help them deal with injuries they sustained while in service. Justin Stewart, who served in the...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:30
How will Canada Post strike impact letters to Santa?
How will Canada Post strike impact letters to Santa?

With the Canada Post strike entering its second week, many are wondering what this could mean for holiday deliveries and kids' letters to Santa. Here's the latest.

5h ago

2:53
Showers and flurries on the way this week
Showers and flurries on the way this week

Morning sunny breaks on Monday will give way to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with rain by late afternoon. We could see the first flurries of the month in the GTA later in the week.

20h ago

2:33
120th Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto
120th Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto

Thousands of people lined the street to see the iconic floats, marching bands and Santa Claus himself. But while the festive spirit shines bright, the parade has faced some challenges with funding. Catalina Gillies reports.

21h ago

2:19
1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton
1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton

Peel police say they are looking into several factors that may have caused the deadly crash, including speed and possibly street racing. Rhianne Campbell reports.

21h ago

1:48
Cloudy and cool with showers on the way
Cloudy and cool with showers on the way

No snow but possibly some rain as Santa Claus comes to town on Sunday. Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks and the chance of showers with single-digit highs expected.

More Videos