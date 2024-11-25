Two people have been charged with theft from the Royal Canadian Legion in Gravenhurst, Ont., where the accused allegedly stole items from World War I and World War II.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wrote in a news release that Bracebridge, Ont. officers were notified of a theft at the Royal Canadian Legion just before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2024.

It’s alleged that two individuals entered the legion on Veterans Way and stole several items, including WWI and WWII memorabilia, clothing and a wheelchair.

The two suspects were identified as 32-year-old Ashley Schell and 34-year-old Jesse Dawson, both of Gravenhurst. They were each charged with theft over $5,000 and will appear in court on Dec. 17, 2024 (Schell) and Jan. 14, 2025 (Dawson).

OPP said many of the stolen items have not yet been recovered, and police are urging anyone with information about the theft to contact Bracebridge OPP.