Taylor Swift fans set new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre

Taylor Swift fans set a new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre during the final weekend of her six-night Eras Tour in Toronto.

Rogers Communications says fans attending the Nov. 21 show used 7.4 terabytes of mobile data, shattering the previous record for sharing and streaming content at a single event at the stadium.

The total amount of data used is the equivalent of uploading 182,000 photos and 1,600 hours of video streaming, or enough to stream Swift’s entire music catalogue 6,300 times.

“Taylor breaks records wherever she goes, and her fans’ data usage at her Toronto shows was no exception,” said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer at Rogers Communications. “Our network at Rogers Centre saw more traffic every night of the tour than any other event.”

Swift fans on the Rogers 5G network experienced download speeds 2.7 times faster and upload speeds 3.8 times faster than at the Diljit Dosanjh performance in July 2024. Dosanjh fans consumed 5.4TB of data, setting a new record at the time, before the network upgrades were undertaken this fall.

Ahead of Swift’s highly anticipated six-show run, Rogers invested $8 million to add the latest 5G network equipment delivering three times more network capacity throughout the stadium, equivalent to the coverage of 33 towers in downtown Toronto.

Throughout Swift’s six performances, fans on the Rogers 5G network at Rogers Centre used 42TB of data.