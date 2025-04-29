Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath hospitalized after accident, her office says

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath speaks during a provincial election campaign rally in Brampton, Ont., on May 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2025 8:38 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2025 9:02 pm.

The office of Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath says she has been hospitalized after being injured in an accident.

A statement issued late Tuesday says Horwath is awaiting surgery and may need to take a “short medical leave” to focus on rest and recovery. 

It does not specify the nature of her injury or the accident that caused it. 

The statement says the mayor is in good spirits and in regular communication with her team. 

It says that if a medical leave is necessary, the mayor’s office will “ensure continuity of leadership.”

Horwath, the former leader of the Ontario NDP,  was elected mayor of Hamilton in 2022. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ottawa Senators force Game 6 with 4-0 victory against the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have failed to close out their opening round series for a second time after losing 4-0 to the Ottawa Senators in Game 5. The series will shift back to Ottawa for Game 6 on Thursday. Toronto...

5m ago

Canada election 2025: Liberals set to form minority government

CityNews projects Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada will form the next government in the 45th Parliament.

5h ago

Man dies in two-vehicle crash involving truck and TTC bus in Scarborough

A man has died in a collision involving a truck and TTC bus in Scarborough on Tuesday evening. Toronto police were called to Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East just after 6 p.m. to reports of...

2h ago

Woman injured by falling tree branch near Avenue and St. Clair

A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a falling tree branch near Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto police say. Officers were called to the intersection just before 3:30...

5h ago

Top Stories

Ottawa Senators force Game 6 with 4-0 victory against the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have failed to close out their opening round series for a second time after losing 4-0 to the Ottawa Senators in Game 5. The series will shift back to Ottawa for Game 6 on Thursday. Toronto...

5m ago

Canada election 2025: Liberals set to form minority government

CityNews projects Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada will form the next government in the 45th Parliament.

5h ago

Man dies in two-vehicle crash involving truck and TTC bus in Scarborough

A man has died in a collision involving a truck and TTC bus in Scarborough on Tuesday evening. Toronto police were called to Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East just after 6 p.m. to reports of...

2h ago

Woman injured by falling tree branch near Avenue and St. Clair

A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a falling tree branch near Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto police say. Officers were called to the intersection just before 3:30...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Jewellery bait-and-switch crime has a heartbreaking twist

A couple in Maple, Ont., reached out to Speakers Corner after a precious piece of jewellery was snatched in an ongoing distraction crime spree. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

17:42
Federal election 2025: Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney addresses supporters

The Liberal Party of Canada is set to secure a fourth term in government. Leader Mark Carney addressed supporters in Ottawa, pledging to represent all Canadians.

19h ago

11:25
Conservative leader Poilievre concedes federal election

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has conceded the federal election, adding they will hold the new Liberal government to account.

20h ago

11:59
Canada election 2025: Jagmeet Singh announces he's stepping down as leader

While addressing and thanking supporters in Burnaby, B.C., Jagmeet Singh announced he will be stepping down as leader of the New Democratic Party.

20h ago

3:28
‘The Bloc is in decline’: BQ loses seats in Quebec

Despite leader Yves-François Blanchet winning his seat, “the Bloc is in decline” says political analyst Karim Boulos about the Bloc Québécois’ performance on Election Day.

22h ago

More Videos