Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath hospitalized after accident, her office says

The office of Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath says she has been hospitalized after being injured in an accident.

A statement issued late Tuesday says Horwath is awaiting surgery and may need to take a “short medical leave” to focus on rest and recovery.

It does not specify the nature of her injury or the accident that caused it.

The statement says the mayor is in good spirits and in regular communication with her team.

It says that if a medical leave is necessary, the mayor’s office will “ensure continuity of leadership.”

Horwath, the former leader of the Ontario NDP, was elected mayor of Hamilton in 2022.