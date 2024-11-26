Police seek to identify suspect in Richmond Hill sexual assault

York Regional Police have released photos of a suspect after an alleged sexual assault in Richmond Hill last May.

Investigators say a female was at a business in the area of Silver Linden Drive and High Tech Road on Friday, May 10 at around 10:30 p.m. when she noticed a man standing unusually close to her.

“When the victim turned to face the male, he was observed with his genitals exposed while committing a sexual act,” a police release alleged.

The female immediately fled the area and wasn’t physically injured.

Security video showed the suspect jumping into a dark grey SUV and leaving the area.

He’s described as 25 to 35 years old, with a thin build, short black or brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark zip-up jacket with a grey T-shirt.

