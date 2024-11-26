Police seek to identify suspect in Richmond Hill sexual assault

Richmond Hill sexual assault
York Regional Police have released photos of a suspect after an alleged sexual assault in Richmond Hill last May. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 26, 2024 10:49 am.

Last Updated November 26, 2024 10:50 am.

York Regional Police have released photos of a suspect after an alleged sexual assault in Richmond Hill last May.

Investigators say a female was at a business in the area of Silver Linden Drive and High Tech Road on Friday, May 10 at around 10:30 p.m. when she noticed a man standing unusually close to her.

“When the victim turned to face the male, he was observed with his genitals exposed while committing a sexual act,” a police release alleged.

The female immediately fled the area and wasn’t physically injured.

Security video showed the suspect jumping into a dark grey SUV and leaving the area.

He’s described as 25 to 35 years old, with a thin build, short black or brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark zip-up jacket with a grey T-shirt.

York Regional Police have released photos of a suspect after an alleged sexual assault in Richmond Hill last May. York Regional Police.
An image of the suspect vehicle. York Regional Police.
Top Stories

Ford says Ontario will push back on Trump tariff threat, urges Trudeau to take action
Ford says Ontario will push back on Trump tariff threat, urges Trudeau to take action

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the prime minister to take a threat from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on tariffs seriously, but he says he is also planning action of his own. Trump is...

29m ago

Woman charged in Toronto Taylor Swift ticket scam that cost victims close to $70K
Woman charged in Toronto Taylor Swift ticket scam that cost victims close to $70K

A woman from Burlington is facing charges for allegedly selling several people fraudulent Taylor Swift concert tickets for her six-show stop in Toronto, with police claiming the scam cost victims just...

2h ago

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo appearing before Parole Board of Canada
Notorious killer Paul Bernardo appearing before Parole Board of Canada

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo is appearing before the Parole Board of Canada today for a hearing. Bernardo, who was denied parole twice in the past, is serving an indeterminate life sentence for the...

1h ago

5 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in Scarborough, several youths arrested
5 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in Scarborough, several youths arrested

Five people were injured in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Scarborough, and several arrests were made, including multiple youths, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said. TPS officers were conducting...

4m ago

