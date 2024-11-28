No GO train service between Union Station and Oakville GO this weekend

A westbound GO train approaches Oakville station in Oakville, Ont., west of Toronto, Feb.7, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 28, 2024 11:03 pm.

Metrolinx is reminding customers that GO train service will be suspended between Union Station and Oakville GO starting late Friday night and throughout the weekend.

Train service is being halted to accommodate construction along Lakeshore West.

GO trains will still run between Niagara Falls and Oakville GO with minor schedule adjustments.

There will be no GO Transit service at Exhibition, Mimico, Long Branch and Port Credit GO stations.

Long Branch GO will be fully closed through the weekend due to the construction and there will be no access to the station or the parking lot from 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 5:00 a.m.

“Reserved parking spot owners who are affected will be notified,” Go Transit said on its website.

More details on the service adjustments can be found here.

