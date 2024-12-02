Brampton student in custody after school lockdown

A Brampton school went under lockdown on Monday after a student allegedly posted on social media that they were at the school with a dangerous weapon.

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Church Street at approximately 1:41 p.m.

Officers say one student was taken into custody and that no injuries were reported. A weapon has not yet been recovered.

Police have not released any additional details, but Central Peel Secondary School is located in the vicinity of the reported incident.