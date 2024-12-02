Brampton student in custody after school lockdown

A Peel Regional Police cruiser
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/PRP

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 2, 2024 3:27 pm.

A Brampton school went under lockdown on Monday after a student allegedly posted on social media that they were at the school with a dangerous weapon.

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Church Street at approximately 1:41 p.m. 

Officers say one student was taken into custody and that no injuries were reported. A weapon has not yet been recovered.

Police have not released any additional details, but Central Peel Secondary School is located in the vicinity of the reported incident.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16
Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16

Phil Verster has been the president and CEO of Metrolinx since 2017. Opposition politicians have repeatedly called for changes at the organization.

43m ago

Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump
Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on his social media channels a one-minute video ad set to air in the United States.

5h ago

Ontario Provincial Police begin reopening Highway 11 after intense snowfall
Ontario Provincial Police begin reopening Highway 11 after intense snowfall

Ontario Provincial Police officers say all the vehicles stuck on the affected part of Highway 11 were removed by Monday morning.

1h ago

Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years
Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years

Ontario Liberal Party leader Bonnie Crombie unveiled the policy on Monday. The provincial election is currently set for mid-2026.

6h ago

Top Stories

Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16
Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16

Phil Verster has been the president and CEO of Metrolinx since 2017. Opposition politicians have repeatedly called for changes at the organization.

43m ago

Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump
Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on his social media channels a one-minute video ad set to air in the United States.

5h ago

Ontario Provincial Police begin reopening Highway 11 after intense snowfall
Ontario Provincial Police begin reopening Highway 11 after intense snowfall

Ontario Provincial Police officers say all the vehicles stuck on the affected part of Highway 11 were removed by Monday morning.

1h ago

Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years
Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years

Ontario Liberal Party leader Bonnie Crombie unveiled the policy on Monday. The provincial election is currently set for mid-2026.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast

Highway 11 into Muskoka remains closed through the weekend following a wave of winter weather that left many stranded in their cars and homes. David Zura takes a look.

2h ago

1:51
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from Durham Regional Police, who say a 25-year-old man has now been arrested for allegedly killing his mom

21h ago

2:27
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Smoke was seen billowing over southern Lebanon Sunday — days after Israel and Hezbollah signed a ceasefire agreement,. Karling Donoghue takes a look and details the latest Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. 

21h ago

2:39
Ukraine pleads with U.S. to convince 'skeptics' on NATO membership
Ukraine pleads with U.S. to convince 'skeptics' on NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pleading with U.S. officials to convince 'skeptics' that his country joining NATO is a positive step forward. Karling Donoghue explains, and takes a look at the latest deadly Russian strike on Ukraine.

55m ago

1:58
Celebrating our four-legged friends over the holidays at 'Bark the Halls'
Celebrating our four-legged friends over the holidays at 'Bark the Halls'

The annual festive event for dogs (and their owners) was held on Sunday with plenty of canine treats, accessories and photo ops available. CityNews' Rob Leth rounded up some pooches to help him with his report.

22h ago

More Videos