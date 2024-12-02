Matthews scores first goal since return from injury, Maple Leafs down Blackhawks

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench during first period NHL hockey action against the Chicago Blackhawks, in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench during first period NHL hockey action against the Chicago Blackhawks, in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 2, 2024 11:33 pm.

Auston Matthews scored his first goal since returning from injury as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Monday.

John Tavares, Fraser Minten and Matthew Knies, into the empty net, provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (15-7-2). Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves. Mitch Marner had two assists in his 600th regular-season game.

Lukas Reichel replied for Chicago (8-15-2), which has lost three straight. Arvid Soderblom stopped 18 shots.

Matthews missed nine games with an upper-body injury — the sniper travelled to Germany to visit a doctor he’s seen in the past — before picking up two assists in his return to the lineup Saturday in a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 27-year-old centre opened the scoring in the first period before Tavares doubled Toronto’s lead on a deflected shot in the second. Reichel made it 2-1 early in the third, but Minten restored the home side’s two-goal cushion 21 seconds later.

Toronto continues a three-game homestand Wednesday against the Nashville Predators, while Chicago hosts the Boston Bruins the same night.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone
Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone

The Toronto Public Library has apologized after refusing to let a lost girl use a phone at one of their branches. Megan Kinch posted on social media Friday evening after her lost 11-year-old daughter...

6h ago

Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16
Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16

Phil Verster has been the president and CEO of Metrolinx since 2017. Opposition politicians have repeatedly called for changes at the organization.

1h ago

Retired military captain alleges discrimination by Canadian Armed Forces due to service dog
Retired military captain alleges discrimination by Canadian Armed Forces due to service dog

A decorated, retired Captain and Sergeant with the London Police Services has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC), alleging discrimination and differential treatment once...

8h ago

Ontario food banks handing out less food per visit due to skyrocketing demand
Ontario food banks handing out less food per visit due to skyrocketing demand

Almost half of food banks across the province, including in Toronto, are now handing out less food per visit as they struggle to keep up with skyrocketing demand. Daily Bread volunteer Ryan, 36, has...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone
Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone

The Toronto Public Library has apologized after refusing to let a lost girl use a phone at one of their branches. Megan Kinch posted on social media Friday evening after her lost 11-year-old daughter...

6h ago

Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16
Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16

Phil Verster has been the president and CEO of Metrolinx since 2017. Opposition politicians have repeatedly called for changes at the organization.

1h ago

Retired military captain alleges discrimination by Canadian Armed Forces due to service dog
Retired military captain alleges discrimination by Canadian Armed Forces due to service dog

A decorated, retired Captain and Sergeant with the London Police Services has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC), alleging discrimination and differential treatment once...

8h ago

Ontario food banks handing out less food per visit due to skyrocketing demand
Ontario food banks handing out less food per visit due to skyrocketing demand

Almost half of food banks across the province, including in Toronto, are now handing out less food per visit as they struggle to keep up with skyrocketing demand. Daily Bread volunteer Ryan, 36, has...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm

Gravenhurst officials say efforts are underway to get roadways cleared and all power restored after the town was hit with a massive weekend winter storm. Afua Baah reports.

6h ago

1:41
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job

The Ontario government says Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster has accepted another position and will step down as soon as December 16th.

7h ago

2:21
Toronto Public library branch denies a lost child to make a phone call, library apologizes
Toronto Public library branch denies a lost child to make a phone call, library apologizes

Rhianne Campbell reports, an 11-year-old girl lost her way and in an effort to get back home she went to the nearest library to try to call her mom but was denied help.

7h ago

3:25
Exclusive: Canadian Solider alleges discrimination due to service dog
Exclusive: Canadian Solider alleges discrimination due to service dog

A retired Canadian Armed Forces Captain has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission, alleging discrimination by the military. Cpt. Andrew Gough is seeking roughly $140,000 in damages, but is much more focused on systemic change.

2h ago

5:42
Canada Post and striking union look to resume contract negotiations
Canada Post and striking union look to resume contract negotiations

The Canada Post strike has been going on for over two weeks, putting some holiday deliveries in jeopardy. Melanie Ng hears from the union and speaks with the Crown Corporation on what it will take to get negotiations back on track.

10h ago

More Videos