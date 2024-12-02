Matthews scores first goal since return from injury, Maple Leafs down Blackhawks

Auston Matthews scored his first goal since returning from injury as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Monday.

John Tavares, Fraser Minten and Matthew Knies, into the empty net, provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (15-7-2). Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves. Mitch Marner had two assists in his 600th regular-season game.

Lukas Reichel replied for Chicago (8-15-2), which has lost three straight. Arvid Soderblom stopped 18 shots.

Matthews missed nine games with an upper-body injury — the sniper travelled to Germany to visit a doctor he’s seen in the past — before picking up two assists in his return to the lineup Saturday in a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 27-year-old centre opened the scoring in the first period before Tavares doubled Toronto’s lead on a deflected shot in the second. Reichel made it 2-1 early in the third, but Minten restored the home side’s two-goal cushion 21 seconds later.

Toronto continues a three-game homestand Wednesday against the Nashville Predators, while Chicago hosts the Boston Bruins the same night.