Ontario environment ministry charges City of Hamilton after 2 sewage spills

The City of Hamilton said the pipe involved services about 50 properties, which have been flushing directly into the Hamilton Harbour. It said the leak was discovered in a stretch of pipe near Burlington Street and Wentworth Street North by staff doing separate maintenance work. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 2, 2024 2:53 pm.

The City of Hamilton is being charged by the Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) in connection with two sewage spills.

The details aren’t yet known, but City of Hamilton officials said in a news release on Monday the charges will be presented to city council at a meeting on Wednesday.

“As this matter is before the courts and to respect this process, the City will not be providing further comment at this time,” it added.

The first spill was discovered on Nov. 22, 2022 in the Wentworth Avenue North and Burlington Street East area, while the second was found on Jan. 9, 2023, in the Rutherford and Myrtle avenues area.

The City of Hamilton said it “proactively informed the community” about both spills when the incidents were first discovered.

The first spill was discovered when maintenance staff inadvertently found a hole in a combined sewer pipe that discharged into Hamilton Harbour.

An investigation revealed that sewage from about 50 properties in the Burlington Street and Wentworth Street North area leaked into the harbour since 1996.

The discovery prompted a series of inspections, which revealed the second leak.

Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16
Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16

Phil Verster has been the president and CEO of Metrolinx since 2017. Opposition politicians have repeatedly called for changes at the organization.

47m ago

Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump
Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on his social media channels a one-minute video ad set to air in the United States.

5h ago

Ontario Provincial Police begin reopening Highway 11 after intense snowfall
Ontario Provincial Police begin reopening Highway 11 after intense snowfall

Ontario Provincial Police officers say all the vehicles stuck on the affected part of Highway 11 were removed by Monday morning.

1h ago

Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years
Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years

Ontario Liberal Party leader Bonnie Crombie unveiled the policy on Monday. The provincial election is currently set for mid-2026.

6h ago

Cottage country hit hard by winter blast
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast

Highway 11 into Muskoka remains closed through the weekend following a wave of winter weather that left many stranded in their cars and homes. David Zura takes a look.

2h ago

64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from Durham Regional Police, who say a 25-year-old man has now been arrested for allegedly killing his mom

21h ago

Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Smoke was seen billowing over southern Lebanon Sunday — days after Israel and Hezbollah signed a ceasefire agreement,. Karling Donoghue takes a look and details the latest Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. 

21h ago

Ukraine pleads with U.S. to convince 'skeptics' on NATO membership
Ukraine pleads with U.S. to convince 'skeptics' on NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pleading with U.S. officials to convince 'skeptics' that his country joining NATO is a positive step forward. Karling Donoghue explains, and takes a look at the latest deadly Russian strike on Ukraine.

59m ago

Celebrating our four-legged friends over the holidays at 'Bark the Halls'
Celebrating our four-legged friends over the holidays at 'Bark the Halls'

The annual festive event for dogs (and their owners) was held on Sunday with plenty of canine treats, accessories and photo ops available. CityNews' Rob Leth rounded up some pooches to help him with his report.

22h ago

