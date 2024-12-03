Both commutes to be affected by snow, winter weather travel advisory issued for southern Ontario

Snow in the forecast has the potential to slow down the morning and evening commute. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 3, 2024 10:04 pm.

Last Updated December 3, 2024 10:18 pm.

Both the morning and evening commutes in southern Ontario could be affected by snow on Wednesday, according to a Winter Weather Travel Advisory issued by Environment Canada.

The weather agency says a low pressure system will bring snow to the area starting in the morning with it expected to taper off by the evening.

Hazardous winter driving conditions are expected and there may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Environment Canada urges motorists to adjust travel plans accordingly and slow down driving in slippery conditions.

The advisory covers Toronto, York Region, Peel Region and the northern Niagara Region.

In the GTA, about five centimeters of snow is expected with more in the north and east area of the city.

CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says flurries will be coming all day and the wind will be progressively picking up.

“By noon, gust around 60-70 kilometres an hour. By 4 p.m. we will see the next round of snow move in, especially between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. tomorrow, that’s when this will be at its heaviest,” said Ramsahai.

Much of northern Ontario is under the advisory as well as they continue to dig out from weekend storms that saw a major stretch of Highway 11 shut down, leaving hundreds of motorists stranded.

