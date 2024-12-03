The Big Story

Is our food supply safe? Breaking down our country’s latest recalls.

Field cucumbers
Unwrapped field cucumbers. CFIA

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted December 3, 2024 6:20 am.

A recent string of food recalls from cucumbers to almond milk have a lot of Canadians wondering: are the products we buy at the grocery store as safe as they used to be? 

 Since 2023, 12 Canadians have died from either listeria or salmonella in outbreaks linked to contaminated food. 

 These deaths are a tragic reminder that food safety can’t be taken for granted. 

 Is Canada’s food inspection system up to the task?

 Host David Smith speaks with Dr. Keith Warrnier is a food safety expert, professor in the Department of Food Sciences at the University of Guelph, and a past president of the Ontario Food Protection Association.

