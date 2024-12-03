Joly touts ‘private’ diplomacy as Mexico criticizes Canada’s culture, trade

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada’s culture and its framing of border issues.

The rift between trading partners started with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s declaration that he plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all goods from both countries unless they stop the flow of migrants and illegal drugs into the U.S.

Several federal and provincial officials in Canada responded by saying the issues at the Canadian border are vastly different from the Mexican border.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says Mexico “must be respected, especially by its trading partners,” and says Canada has a much worse fentanyl consumption problem than her country.

She also says Canada “could only wish they had the cultural riches Mexico has,” saying her country has civilizations dating back thousands of years.

Asked to respond, Joly says she’s focused on maintaining a positive relationship with Mexico through private conversations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press