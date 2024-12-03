Joly touts ‘private’ diplomacy as Mexico criticizes Canada’s culture, trade

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and other G20 leaders attend the G20 Summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Eric Lee

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted December 3, 2024 11:59 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2024 12:15 pm.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada’s culture and its framing of border issues.

The rift between trading partners started with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s declaration that he plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all goods from both countries unless they stop the flow of migrants and illegal drugs into the U.S.

Several federal and provincial officials in Canada responded by saying the issues at the Canadian border are vastly different from the Mexican border.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says Mexico “must be respected, especially by its trading partners,” and says Canada has a much worse fentanyl consumption problem than her country.

She also says Canada “could only wish they had the cultural riches Mexico has,” saying her country has civilizations dating back thousands of years.

Asked to respond, Joly says she’s focused on maintaining a positive relationship with Mexico through private conversations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers
'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers

Video showing a brazen Richmond Hill jewellery store heist featured an equally brazen bystander who taunted the culprits, calling them "losers" and "lowlifes" while they hammered away at display cases. The...

1h ago

Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike

Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season. Some 55,000 workers...

51m ago

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

29m ago

Ontario spent highest-ever amount on government ads, auditor says
Ontario spent highest-ever amount on government ads, auditor says

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government spent three times the amount of money on government advertising in the last fiscal year as it did the year before – the highest amount ever – and...

5m ago

