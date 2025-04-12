Cirque du Soleil is building the world’s largest freestanding arena in Toronto

Cirque du Soleil is getting ready to bring it's production of OVO to Toronto and with it one of it's most ambitious "big top" builds.  Audra Brown with a look at the gigantic construction process as they assemble the world's biggest portable arena. 

By Audra Brown and Denio Lourenco

Posted April 12, 2025 9:31 am.

Last Updated April 12, 2025 9:35 am.

Known for their feats of aerial acrobatics, Cirque du Soleil is returning to Toronto with a classic show, and an ambitious feat of engineering to match.

The Canadian entertainment company is nearing completion of an impressive freestanding structure known as the Pavilion, which is being built along Lake Shore Boulevard West.  

It is the world’s largest portable arena, measuring 60 meters wide by 75 meters long and stands 25 meters tall. The structure is about the size of 40 shipping containers or 22 tennis courts. 

The arena is so big, it takes about a month to build, but CityNews got a sneak peek of the venue ahead of its opening on May 1, 2025.

“It’s a big Lego,” Site Operation Director, Jean-Francois Raymond explained to CityNews. He says there are “up to 5,000 different components of hardware included” in the construction.

The Pavilion has previously been set up in China, Saudi Arabia and Brazil and is now making a temporary stop in Toronto.

Raymond says the design of the mobile venue provides more versatility than a traditional circus tent.

“Since it’s a portable area, we can put any shows in it compared to a big top tent,” he explained. “Production will be here in the next coming weeks to set up the stage and the rigging components.”

Circus acrobats aren’t the only ones defying gravity. Raymond says construction of the area requires a lot of aerial work, with labourers using heavy machinery up in the air.

The company has three weeks to go before the opening day of their 25th live production called “Ovo.” It will run from May 1 until June 28.

