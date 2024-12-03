Markham masseur charged with alleged sexual assault of youth

A masseur from Markham was arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of a youth.

York Regional Police (YRP) said on Nov. 30, officers attended a wellness clinic in the area of Main Street Unionville and Fred Varley Drive for reports of a sexual assault.

Police said a youth reported that the accused touched them in a sexual manner during a massage session.

Bingyan Chen, 52, of Markham, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

The man’s photo was released as police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the YRP.